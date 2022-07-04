For all the grit and grime that can be a part of fairs and rodeos, one consistent contrast is the grace and beauty that comes with the tradition of royalty reigning over the festivities.
For the Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo that starts on day one and rules through for an entire year. The Queen and Princess chosen in July of 2021, have been the ambassadors for the Fair and Rodeo for over 340 days now and the final three weeks will be their crowning touch.
Leading the festivities and helping to select their successors are Queen Hannah Rinehart and Princess Destiny Pattee. Their hardest work of the year just may be the final days — as they will be the figureheads and the shining examples for those vying to take their crowns in the Gem/Boise County Rodeo Royalty Contest and Gala, July 23 and 24.
Aspiring rodeo queens will be competing in a number of elements of horsemanship, citizenship and personality during the two-day event. It begins with the horsemanship segment in the main Gem County Fairground arena at 5 p.m. on Saturday July 23. It continues with an interview process at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 followed by a Gala dinner and fashion show at 5:30 p.m. that evening.
New to the festivities this year is an expansion of the court. In addition to the selection of a Queen and a Princess, a Jr. Queen is being added to the royal family. The different designations allow for a broader participation level at all ages according to Royalty program coordinator Karol Burlile.
“We couldn’t be more excited that this program has grown so that we are able to expand our court,” Burlile said.
The Gem/Boise County Rodeo Royalty is still accepting applications for the 2023 court. Inquiries can be emailed to gemboisequeen@gmail.com.
In addition to the full Royalty program, a companion program called Sweethearts of the Rodeo is available for young ladies from ages two to nine.
This is a non-horse competition and the twelve chosen to be part of the Sweetheart Court” will have a few public appearance duties in the coming year, assisting and being mentored by the trio of Royalty that will be selected July 24. Applications for the Sweetheart Court will be accepted until July 28. Requests for applications should be emailed to gemboisequeen@gmail.com or you can call 208-365-6828 for further details. Those selected for the court will be presented in a “coronation” at 5 p.m., Friday, July 29 prior to the start of the 2022 Gem Boise Rodeo.
A limited number of seats remain for the Royalty Dinner Gala on July 24. Tickets are $20 (includes dinner) and an rsvp to gemboisequeen@gmail.com would be appreciated so they can be sure to have enough seating and food for attendees.