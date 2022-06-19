A pair of bronc riders and a pole bender from Emmett to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Wyoming in July. The trio earned the trip by placing in the top four positions of the respective events after four-go-rounds at the Idaho Highs School Finals in Pocatello that concluded June 11.
Caseyn Pearson will be making a return trip to Nationals after taking second in the Saddle Bronc competition at State. His 65 in the fourth and final go-round clinched his sport for the second straight year.
Hayden James will be making his first appearance at Nationals, finishing second in the Bareback competition at State.
“I’m a super excited,” reported James. “I have been trying for this trip for four years and now I made it.”
James posted two high rides, with scores of 73 and 69, in the final two go-rounds.
Pole Bender Georgia King was sailing through the State competition, winning two of the first three rounds and having enough of a lead that a penalty in the fourth round did not cost her a spot in Gillette, Wyoming.
The National High School Finals Rodeo runs July 17-23.
Just missing getting on that same road trip were Mason Yancy and Raimee Pearson. Yancy finished sixth in the Bareback and Pearson was in the top twenty in the Goat Tying at State.