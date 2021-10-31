RAKE UP CALDWELL EVENT HAPPENING NEXT SATURDAY
CALDWELL—Rake Up Caldwell will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6 and volunteers to rake the yards are needed. This initiative will be supporting seniors in the community and those unable to rake their leaves. Volunteers will pick up their assignments and raking supplies at 9 a.m. at Caldwell City Hall, 411 Blaine Street. Volunteers are asked to bring their own rakes and gloves. For more information, contact the Caldwell Housing Authority at 208-459-2232 or Sonda Boyum at 208-445-3011.
JUMP HOSTS DIA DE MUERTOS CELEBRATION NOV. 2
BOISE—JUMP (Jack’s Urban Meeting Place) will host Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, on Nov. 2 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Día de Muertos honors the lives of friends and family who have died, with food, drink, parties and activities the deceased enjoyed in life. This ancient tradition is based on the unity of life and death, and the belief that the dead would be insulted by sadness.
The Día de Muertos holiday is celebrated with a burst of color and life-affirming joy as those who have passed are kept alive in memory and spirit.
The centerpiece of Día de Muertos is the Altar which welcomes spirits with offerings that include photographs, food, marigold flowers and candles. Altars created by students and local organizations will be on display throughout the lobby windows for easy outdoor viewing beginning Nov. 2 and continuing through the month.
Entertainers of all ages will perform on an outdoor stage, many dressed in colorful costumes and painted faces. Don’t miss the performance by legendary Soprano/Pianist, Cecilia Violetta Lopez, (sponsored by CAPED) and many more.
RED CROSS ISSUES URGENT CALL FOR BLOOD DONORS
BOISE—With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). In honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.
CENTENNIEL ELEMENTARY HOSTING ARTS SHOWCASE NOV. 10-13
NAMPA—Centennial Elementary is hosting its first ever Trimester Arts Integration Showcase. The event will take place Nov. 10 and 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. Local artists and groups will be performing in the gym and cafeteria as well as displays of student art around campus completed by all our students. For more information about the schedule, visit centennial.nsd131.org.
CALDWELL MEALS ON WHEELS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS
CALDWELL—Caldwell Meals On Wheels is looking for volunteers to assist with their feeding program. Since 1975, The Caldwell Meals On Wheels has served the Caldwell community by providing nutritious, low cost meals for the elderly and for other persons not able to provide meals for themselves.
In 2019 Meals On Wheels served 31,668 meals and they are on track to serve over 42,000 meals in 2021. The organization has one paid employee, so all of those meals could not be served without faithful volunteers. To increase capacity, the organization is looking for ten new volunteers that would give two hours of their time day each week. Interested persons should call Julie at 208-454-8142.
DAUGHTERS OF AMERICAN REVOLUTION SPONSOR ESSAY CONTEST
CALDWELL—The Idaho Pocahontas Chapter announces the Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest for 2021-22. This is a national contest for all public, parochial and home school students in grades five through eight.
The topic for the contest is “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the sacrifice of fallen unknown heroes of battles to preserve our freedoms. There will be one winner per grade, with the winning essays proceeding to the state competition.
The topic for the new high school contest is to write about a figure, man or woman, from the American Revolution era. Only one winning essay will be selected from grades nine through twelve, to proceed to the state competition.
Instruction sheets can be acquired from Nancy Baxter, at 208-459-6116, or nbaxter@q.com. The deadline for the essays to be received is Wednesday,
Dec. 15.
CALDWELL DECLARES NOV. 1 AS “EXTRA MILE DAY”
Mayors across the United States are recognizing a passionate movement that is dedicated to encouraging individuals and organizations to “go the extra mile” in service and volunteerism. On Nov. 1, over 500 mayors and cities are expected to declare “Extra Mile Day,” including the city of Caldwell and its mayor, Garrett Nancolas.
Extra Mile Day celebrates individuals and organizations that have chosen to create positive change in their communities by going the extra mile. Mayor Nancolas’ declaration and the Extra Mile campaign are reminders that we each have the power to create positive change in our own lives and in the lives of others when we go the extra mile. For more information visit extramileamerica.org.