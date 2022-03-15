Support Local Journalism


Michigan hires Big Ten's 1st female football grad assistant

Michigan has hired Milan Bolden-Morris to be the first female graduate assistant football coach in the Big Ten.

The school said she's also the first female GA in a Power Five football program.

Michigan announced her hire on Tuesday. The former college basketball player, who started for Georgetown this past season, will start June 1 and work with quarterbacks.

The position is considered entry level for those pursuing a career in college coaching.

"I have always believed in providing opportunities for individuals who are passionate about football and Mimi is someone who has shown that drive to become a football coach," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. "We had some great conversations and I came away extremely impressed with her desire and ideas for coaching, and for making us better as a team."

He added that the team "can't wait to see the new perspective she brings."

Bolden-Morris is a Florida native who played three seasons at Boston College before transferring as a graduate student to Georgetown. She played guard and led Georgetown in scoring at 12.3 points per game.

Bolden-Morris' brother, Mike Morris, is a senior defensive end for Michigan.

