The Bishop Kelly boys and girls swimming teams defended State 4A championship Saturday.
The Bishop Kelly boys posted 179 points, topping runner-up Moscow by 17. The Bishop Kelly girls ran away, scoring 224.5 points. Sandpoint (151) took second.
In the boys, Bishop Kelly's 200-yard medley relay of Shae Stratton, Jake Martinez, Cameron Schauer and Ryan Gudmestad won in 1:42.19.
Stratton won the 100-yard backstroke (53.23).
The Knights' 400-yard freestyle relay (3:21/63) of Stratton, Gudmestad, Martinez and Joseph Hormaechea won.
In the girls, freshman Lucy Penna and junior Emma Conger each won two individual titles for Bishop Kelly. Penna won the 50-yard freestyle (25.32) and 500-yard freestyle (5:19.63). Conger won the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.79) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.20).
The Knights' Grace Gunther won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.33) and Gabriella Stanton won the 200-yard IM (2:21.18).
Penna, Conger, Gunther and Stanton teamed to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:56.53) and Conger, Stanton, Penna and Isabella Gerard teamed to win the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:51.35).
5A
The Boise girls were dethroned by nine points.
Lake City captured the state title with 230.5 points, just ahead of the Brave.
Jillian Moses of Timberline won two state titles. The senior won the 200-yard IM in 2 minutes, 8.20 seconds and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.39).
Kayla Wieckowski of Boise won two titles. She took the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.29) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:06.46).
Other area winners were: Nicole Dumitrascu of Skyview in the 200-yard backstroke (53.36); Ansley Pittard of Rocky Mountain in the 50-yard freestyle (24.57); and Brianna Ruark of Skyview in the 100-yard butterfly (56.72).
The Skyview foursome of Ruark, Dumitrascu, Sadie Schaffer and Analee Schaffer won the 200-yard medley relay (1:49.79) and the Boise quartet of Wieckowski, Ella Bureau, Sofia Shuler and Aubrey Bureau won the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.03).
The Boise boys defended their state title. But results weren't available at press time.