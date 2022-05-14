Maddie Montoya never thought she would want to be a pro golfer. In fact, she had her sights set on basketball and soccer from an early age.
That pursuit, though, ended when Montoya fell in love with golf during her freshman year at Borah High School.
“I love that you can just go out and play with family and friends,” Montoya said of why she enjoys the game so much.
While she played golf with her dad when she was younger, Montoya didn’t really develop a passion for the sport until she entered high school. And now she has so much fun on the course that she spends most of her time there between tournaments and practices.
“I’m always working on different parts of (my game),” Montoya said. “One day I might work on putting, then work on swinging and chipping the next day,” she said.
According to Borah coach Steve Murchie, all of her hard work has paid off.
“Maddie’s dedication, hard work, and willingness to compete have pushed her to become one of the best golfers in the valley,” Murchie said. “On the course, she is rock solid and continues to improve each year through the hard work she puts in.”
Her impressive resume caught the eye of coaches at Montana State, where now she signed to play collegiately next year.
“I went on a visit there and loved everything about it,” she said. “The campus, the people —it was all great.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Despite all the accolades, Montoya hasn’t let it go to her head. And her teammates have taken notice.
“Maddie is a very humble athlete and does not make anyone feel smaller than her,” teammate Brenna Magnuson said. “Her attitude towards golf rubs off on others to get better and be better.”
With the 5A state tournament beginning Monday, Montoya is aiming to do about the only thing she hasn’t been accomplished thus far in the sport — win a state championship.
Last year, she was voted the 2021 IGA Girls State Player of the Year and has won
several regional competitions as well. And while she’s come close, the state title has eluded her, something she would really like to fix before heading to Montana State.
And her plan to win? Remembering why she fell in love with the game in the first place.
“I’m just going to loosen up and have fun,” Montoya said. “I play better when I’m having fun out there on the course.”
Regardless of how she performs at the state tournament, Montoya is confident about her future in golf.
“I’d love to be a champion, by myself or as a team,” she said. “But I’ll go wherever golf takes me.”