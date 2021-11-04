John Zamberlin didn’t mince words when asked what having another shot at Mountain View meant to the Meridian football team.
“It means we got to have a great week of preparation,” Zamberlin said shortly after the Warriors' first-round win last week.
A week after earning their first playoff win in 14 years, the Warriors (7-3) face the No. 1 team in the final state media poll and 5A Southern Idaho Conference champion tonight when they play the Mavericks at 7 at Mountain View High in the state quarterfinals.
Mountain View (9-0) has won its games by an average 29.6 points margin of victory this season, but no team has played the Mavericks closer than Meridian did in the season opener. Meridian took a 13-0 lead into halftime, only to see Mountain View rally for a 14-13 win.
While the Mavericks earned a bye into the quarterfinals thanks to a SIC River Division title, Meridian beat Madison 47-28 thanks to 220 yards rushing as a team, according to MaxPreps. Sophomore Marco Del Rio picked up 109 yards while senior Kross Antonnacchi had 85.
Mountain View also brings in a strong run game with senior Quintez Evans picking up 1,010 rushing yards this season, breaking the 100-yard rushing mark six times.
The 28 points Meridian gave up to Madison last week were the most points surrendered by the Warriors this season.
CAPITAL AT RIGBY, 7 P.M.
A week after going up north to beat Lewiston, Capital takes a trip to east to take on a team that spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in the state media polls.
Rigby (8-1) was the preseason No. 1 pick in the rankings and stayed there until suffering a 31-28 loss to Madison in the regular-season finale. With a bye into the quarterfinals, the Trojans have had two weeks to evaluate that loss and figure out what went wrong.
Capital (7-3), meanwhile, had little trouble with the Bengals in their first-round matchup, taking a 44-13 win.
Rigby has three players who are ranked in the top 10 players in the state by 247Sports. Defensive lineman Talin Togiai, a BYU commit, is ranked No. 3. Quarterback Tiger Adolpho, committed to Weber State, is No. 7 and uncommitted wide receiver Taylor Freeman, who holds an offer to Idaho State, is No. 8.
HIGHLAND AT ROCKY MOUNTAIN, 7 P.M.
This game is another rematch of a season-opening game.
Rocky Mountain won 12-7 on Aug. 21 at Holt Arena and the two teams meet two and a half months later at Rocky Mountain.
The Grizzlies (7-2) earned a first-round bye by winning the SIC Foothills Division and has lost only two games, both to No. 1 Mountain View.
Tegan Sweany has led the Grizzlies offense with 1,798 passing yards and a ratio of 19 touchdown passes to five interceptions.
The Rams (7-2) rely on quarterback Jack Whitmer, who has 13 touchdown passes to five interceptions.
EAGLE AT COEUR D’ALENE, 8 P.M.
A decade ago this matchup might have been more likely to be a state championship matchup, rather than one in the quarterfinals.
From 2009-13, these two teams combined to win four of five state titles, actually meeting in the championship game once, in 2011, a game won by Coeur d’Alene.
This time the Vikings (6-2) and Mustangs (8-2) meet after Coeur d’Alene won a Kansas tiebreaker to earn a first-round bye and the No. 1 seed from the North, while Eagle had to get by Borah, 31-15, last week in their first-round match.
Of the eight teams remaining in the field, Coeur d’Alene is averaging the least amount of points per game, with 31.5. But the Vikings did put up 38 in their last game, a win against Lewiston to force the Kansas tiebreaker.
4A STATE PLAYOFFS
BISHOP KELLY VS. POCATELLO AT HOLT ARENA, 5:30 P.M.
Yet another 200-yard rushing performance by Seth Knothe got Bishop Kelly to the quarterfinals for the ninth straight season. Now a date against Pocatello is all that stands between the Knights (8-2) and their first trip to the semifinals since 2018.
Following last week’s 49-21 win against Twin Falls, the Knights now have seven wins in a row, each of which they’ve scored 35 or more points since being shutout against Emmett.
Pocatello, meanwhile, comes into the game winners of five straight including beating Bonneville 24-6 last week.
NAMPA AT BLACKFOOT, 7 P.M.
A week after upsetting Southern Idaho Conference champion Emmett, Nampa hits the road again for a shot against High Country Conference champion Blackfoot.
Nampa (6-4) relied on a run-heavy offensive attack in itS 37-29 first round win against the Huskies as the Bulldogs gained 376 of their 502 yards on the ground. Junior Daniel Carrillo ran for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Ryan Schuler had 123 yards and a score.
As a team, Nampa is averaging 267.5 rushing yards per game.
VALLIVUE VS. SKYLINE AT HOLT ARENA, 7 P.M. Saturday
After knocking off the No. 1 team in the state media poll, the Falcons will look to knock off the defending state champions in the state quarterfinals.
Vallivue (6-4) got three touchdowns, one passing and two rushing, from quarterback Santiago Diaz in last week’s 28-12 win against Minico. The Falcons will look for another upset this week against the Grizzlies (6-4), who come in having won five of their last six, including a 42-21 win against Lakeland in a first-round matchup last week.
3A STATE PLAYOFFS
SNAKE RIVER AT WEISER, 7 P.M.
It will be a fathers-son head coaching matchup as Wesier coach Tom Harrison will be going up against his son, Snake River coach Jeb Harrison.
Weiser will be looking to punch a ticket to the state semifinals for the first time since 2011.
The Wolverines (9-1) have rolled through much of this year, save for a 14-6 loss to No. 1 Homedale, and have a 3A-best 42.8 points per game behind quarterback Brett Spencer, who holds an offer to the University of Idaho.
Weiser beat Buhl 62-20 in the first round last week. Snake River (5-4) opened the playoffs with a 32-0 win against McCall-Donnelly.
SOUTH FREMONT AT HOMEDALE, 1 P.M. Saturday
Homedale and South Fremont meet for the second straight season in the state playoffs. Homedale won 48-28 in the semifinals last year.
In that game, Trojan running back Hayden Kincheloe erupted for 348 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Kincheloe is back for Homedale (9-0), and has once again put up a lot of yards, rushing for an average of 184.4 yards per games, scoring 18 touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxon Dines gives the Trojans a dual threat option with his ability run and pass, as Homedale’s offense has average 416.8 total yards per game.
Defensively, the Trojans have allowed a 3A-best eight points per game this season. In their five games against Snake River Valley Conference opponents, the Trojans allowed a total of 14 points.
Willy Haun and Obed Palacios both have nine tackles for a loss, with Haun getting six sacks, and Eli Heck has picked off four passes.
By winning the SRV, Homedale earned a bye into the quarterfinals, while South Fremont (5-4) beat Kellogg 35-30 in the first round.
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
NAMPA CHRISTIAN AT BEAR LAKE, 7 P.M.
Nampa Christian has won its first Western Idaho Conference title since 2015, which incidentally is the last time the Trojans have won a state playoff game.
The Trojans (8-1) bring in a balanced offense which has averaged above 200 yards in both their run game and pass game this season.
Senior quarterback Landon Cheney has pass for 1,883 yards and has 23 touchdown passes to four interceptions. Senior running back Dane Bradshaw has 1,236 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
MELBA AT NORTH FREMONT, 4 P.M. Saturday
After beating West Jefferson 18-12 in last week’s playoff opener, Melba has to travel across the state to face unbeaten North Fremont.
The Mustangs (7-3) enter the game having won seven of their last eight. The Huskies (8-0) enter the game with a 2A-best 44.8 points per game.
1A DIVISION I STATE PLAYOFFS
NOTUS VS. BUTTE COUNTY AT HOLT ARENA, 4 P.M. Saturday
Notus and Butte County meet in a battle of Pirates.
Notus is in the playoffs for a second straight season and will be looking for a trip to the semifinals for the first time since 2016.
Notus (7-1) is on a five-game winning streak, scoring at least 50 points in all five games. Butte County (6-1) has won three in a row, but hasn’t scored north of 50 points since a 56-12 win against Rockland on Sept. 10.