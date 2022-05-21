Landon Cheney of Nampa Christian is seen here pitching in the State 2A championship game Saturday. He struck out 14 against Firth.
The Nampa Christian baseball team pulled off the expected repeat Saturday.
The Trojans finished the season on a 24-game winning streak, shutting out Firth 8-0 in the State 2A championship played at Nampa Christian High School.
Nampa Christian (27-2) jumped on Firth out of the gate, scoring three runs in the first inning. Landon Cheney laced a first-pitch single, scoring a run.
Carson Atwood and Zach Mullins each had two RBI for Nampa Christian.
Cheney, meanwhile, handcuffed Firth hitters. He threw a four-hitter, striking out 14 and walking just two.
Nampa Christian had two shutouts in its three state games. The Trojans topped Malad 9-3 in the semifinals. Malad hung tough at 5-3 before Nampa Christian pulled away.
Malad shut out Melba 1-0 for third place.
3A
Marsh Valley captured the state championship, knocking off Fruitland 14-4 at Northwest Nazarene.
In the third-place game, Weiser shut out Sugar-Salem 6-0.
Kimberly topped Snake River 5-0 for the consolation title.
