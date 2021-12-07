PREP ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Middleton girls top Bishop Kelly By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Dec 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Middleton girls basketball team won the first round Tuesday.The Vikings got off to a fast start then held off Bishop Kelly 52-46 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.Cassidy Fried led Middleton (4-4, 4-0) with 17 points and Jensyn Maughan had 11.Amber Cram led Bishop Kelly (3-4, 2-1) with 11 points.COLUMBIA 51, RIDGEVUE 24: The Wildcats were too much for the Warhawks in a 4A SIC game.TIMBERLINE 60, MERIDIAN 30: The Wolves used a big third quarter to double up the Warriors in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.The Wolves outscored Meridian 23-4 in the third.Sophia Glancey led Timberline with 23 points and six rebounds and Audrey Taylor had 12 points and five steals. Kailey Huegerich had eight assists.Nesi Tuitama had 10 points for Meridian.BOISE 56, SKYVIEW 20: The Brave were too much for the Hawks in a 5A SIC game.Ava Oakland led the balanced Brave with 11 points.MOUNTAIN VIEW 46, CENTENNIAL 42: The Mavericks held off the Patriots in a 5A SIC game. Details were unavailable.NEW PLYMOUTH 50, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 41: The Pilgrims topped the Trojans in a Western Idaho Conference game. Details were unavailable.MELBA 43, PARMA 41, OT: The Mustangs held off the Panthers in a nonleague game. Kendall Clark led Melba with 18 points and Brooklynn Dayley had eight points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.Rylie Calkins led Parma with 16 pointsNOTUS 55, FOUR RIVERS (ORE.) 21: The Pirates had no difficulty in the nonleague win.Victoria Ortega led Notus with 13 points and eight rebounds, Alexis Cudaback had 10 points and four assists and Cierra Pugh added 10 points.BOYS BASKETBALLVALLIVUE 56, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 40: The Falcons eased to the nonleague win over the Grizzlies. Details were unavailable.MOUNTAIN VIEW 69, CAPITAL 29: The Mavericks cruised past the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.The Mavericks used a 24-6 start to set the tone.Nate Ojukwu led Mountain View with 16 points and five rebounds.TIMBERLINE 41, NAMPA 32: The Wolves got past the Bulldogs in a nonleague game.Timberline used a 16-0 run in the third quarter to build its lead.FRUITLAND 60, BAKER (ORE.) 58: The Grizzlies used a fast start for the nonleague victory.Jacob Hamann led Fruitland with 23 points, 20 in the first half, to go with 10 rebounds and five 3-pointers. Nolan Bower added 16 points. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Assist Middleton Sport Basketball Steal Kelly Point Mountain View Recommended for you Load comments