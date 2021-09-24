Don't led the Weiser-Fruitland final score fool you.
For a half, the Snake River Valley Conference opener was close. But the Wolverines scored 34 unanswered points on their way to a 40-18 win over the visiting Grizzlies.
Fruitland (2-2) took a 12-6 lead when Luke Baringa scored on a 6-yard run late in the first quarter.
The Grizzlies extended their lead to 18-6 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Alex Gonzalez.
And that was it for Fruitland.
Weiser's Jack Burke plunged in from a yard out to pull the Wolverines within 18-13 with 1:06 to go before halftime.
The Wolverines took their first lead on a Willy Shirts 3-yard run with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter.
Quarterback Brett Spencer threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Evan Haggerty with 1:14 to go in the third period and the runaway was on.
HOMEDALE 49, McCALL-DONNELLY 7: The No. 1-ranked Trojans (5-0) opened SRV play with an easy win over the Vandals on the road.
The Trojans built a 35-7 by halftime.
Running back Hayden Kincheloe led the way for Homedale, rushing for 273 yards and three touchdowns. His longest run was 73 yards.
Quarterback Jaxon Dines completed 11 of 16 passes for 120 yards. He also rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
VALLIVUE 54, CALDWELL 12: The Falcons (3-2, 2-1) made quick work of the Cougars (0-5, 0-3) in a game pitting city rivals in a 4A SIC matchup.
The Falcons led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 46-6 by halftime.
EMMETT 40, NAMPA 30: The Huskies (4-1, 3-0) held off the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-2) in a 4A SIC game.
The Bulldogs led 7-6 after the first quarter, but visiting Emmett opened a 20-10 lead by halftime.
Emmett quarterback Caden Young rushed for 162 yards on 33 carries and four touchdowns. He also completed 6 of 7 passes for 87 yards and two more touchdowns.
Huskies running back Jeff Lockett added 133 yards on 26 attempts.
Nampa quarterback Gabe Navarro completed 20 of 26 passes for 328 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 67 yards and three touchdowns.
MIDDLETON 43, RIDGEVUE 19: Less than a minute into the second half, the visiting Warhawks pulled within 21-3 with a long touchdown.
But the Vikings (4-1, 3-0) pulled away and pulled away in a hurry in the 4A SIC game.
Ridgevue fell to 0-4, 0-3.
Middleton finished with 489 yards total offense. Quarterback Ky McClure completed 12 of 39 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more touchdowns. Wide receiver Owen Graviet had 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Ridgevue quarterback Cole McDonald completed 12 of 24 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown.
BISHOP KELLY 45, COLUMBIA 0: The Knights (3-2, 2-1) scored 28 points in the second quarter to separate from the Wildcats (1-4, 1-2) in a 4A SIC game.
Quarterback Hadley Smith completed 12 of 21 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown for Bishop Kelly. Running back Seth Knothe scored four touchdowns.
CAPITAL 48, KUNA 21: The Eagles (4-1, 3-0) were too much for the Kavemen (1-4, 1-1) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division game at Dona Larsen Park.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 56, OWYHEE 0: The Mavericks (5-0, 2-0) ran away from the young Storm (0-5, 0-4) in a 5A SIC River Division game.
BORAH 28, CENTENNIAL 7: The Lions (2-3, 1-1) pulled away from the Patriots (1-4, 1-2) in a 5A SIC River Division game.
Running back Parker Rushton had 269 yards and three touchdowns after rushing for 213 yards and five touchdowns last week.
Centennial managed just 167 yards total offense.
MELBA 44, COLE VALLEY 21: The Mustangs (3-2) ran over the Chargers (4-2) in a Western Idaho Conference game.
The Mustangs rushed for 344 yards. Trace Stimpson led the way with 140 yards and two touchdowns and Gabe Shaffer had 156 yards including a 70-yard touchdown run.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 76, VALLEY 0: The Trojans (4-1) led 62-0 by halftime over the visiting Vikings in a nonleague game.
Dane Bradshaw led Nampa Christian with 107 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Quarterback Landon Cheney threw two touchdown passes.
VALE (ORE.) 12, NEW PLYMOUTH 6: Vale scored the go-ahead touchown with 4:27 to go in the fourth quarter in the nonleague game.
Kyle Rice rushed for 74 yards on 12 carries to lead the Pilgrims.
NOTUS 54, CAMAS COUNTY 12: The Pirates jumped out to a 38-0 lead by halftime in the nonleague road win over the Mushers.
Carter Woodland led Notus (3-1) with four touchdowns. He had an 85-yard kickoff return and a 50-yard punt return for touchdowns.
Kaeden Clemens completed 6 of 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.
Elijah Martin had three receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 10 tackles. Aaron Jimenzez had four sacks and seven tackles while Aaron Jimenez had three sacks and five tackles.
WILDER 12, RIMROCK 6: The Wildcats trailed 6-0 at halftime before a big rally in the second half.
Jacob Sandoval caught the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter from Adrian Miramontes.
Sandoval finished with five receptions for 59 yards.
Isaac Rodriguez scored the go-ahead touchdown.