The Eagle football team had no problem securing a State 5A playoff berth Friday.
The Mustangs cruised past Kuna 62-14 in a cross-division game to decide a playoff berth.
Eagle wide receiver Donovan Jones scored two touchdowns in the first half and Deegan Martino caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Benson.
The Mustangs (7-2) led 34-7 at the half.
In the second half, Benson scored on a keeper and Roy Hull galloped 60 yards for a touchdown.
Kuna ends its season with a 1-8 record.
MERIDIAN 35, CENTENNIAL 0: The Warriors didn't leave this playoff qualifier in doubt.
The Warriors (6-3) opened a 21-0 lead in the first quarter over the Patriots (2-7).
Malachi Martinez threw for a touchdown as Meridian put up 346 yards total offense to Centennial's 62.
Meridian will learn who it will meet in the first round of the playoffs next week as results from games around the state are determined.
BISHOP KELLY 56, RIDGEVUE 13: The Knights (7-2, 6-1) finished 4A Southern Idaho Conference regular-season play with a nice win over the Warhawks (1-6, 1-8).
Knights running back Seth Knothe rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns.
Bishop Kelly finished with 352 yards total offense.
Ridgevue quarterback Cole McDonald threw for a touchdown.
NAMPA 69, CALDWELL 16: The Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and solidified third place in the 4A SIC in the regular-season finale.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 5-2) added four more scores in the second quarter for a 55-8 lead by halftime.
Daniel Carrillo rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Gabe Navarro threw for four touchdowns.
Matthew Vialet led Caldwell (0-9, 0-8), rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
VALLIVUE 8, EMMETT 7: The Falcons (5-4, 4-3) rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off the Huskies (7-2, 6-1) in a 4A SIC game defensive slugfest.
Santi Diaz scored on a 38-yard run for Vallivue and he ran in the two-point conversion.
Vallivue's defense came up with a huge stop on fourth-and-4 from its 14-yard line. The Falcons stopped Emmett quarterback Caden young to secure the win with 1:43 remaining.
Emmett led 7-0 at halftime thanks to an 83-yard touchdown scamper from Young.
MIDDLETON 42, COLUMBIA 20: The Vikings (5-4, 4-3) pulled away from the Wildcats (2-7, 2-5) in the 4A SIC finale.
Ky McClue passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns and Thompson Goodfellow rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown to lead Middleton. Receiver Tyleer Medaris had nine catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
HOMEDALE 35, FRUITLAND 0: The No. 1-ranked Trojans (9-0, 5-0) cruised past the Grizzlies (4-4, 2-3) in a Snake River Valley finale.
The Trojans eased to a 21-0 lead by halftime.
Hayden Kincheloe rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns. His scores came from 4 and 7 yards.
Homedale rushed for 256 yards and passes for 92. The Trojans held Fruitland to 165 yards total offense.
WEISER 44, PARMA 6: The Wolverines (8-1, 4-1) cruised to victory in the SRV regular-season finale against the Panthers (0-9, 0-5).
NOTUS 64, WILDER 19: The Pirates secured their second straight Western Idaho Conference title.
The Pirates (7-1, 3-0) got 258 yards and five touchdowns from Carter Woodland.
Aaron Jimenez had nine tackles and a fumble recovery to lead Notus' defense.