Defending State 5A football champion Rocky Mountain is dealing with two types of losses this year.
The Grizzlies suffered several graduations off a 9-0 team. Then there's the loss of players to the West Ada School District's sixth school, Owyhee.
Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig said about 300 boys were moved from Rocky Mountain's boundaries into the new school's boundaries. The Grizzlies didn't lose any returning starters, but felt it in possible depth.
“We lost a potential starting offensive lineman,” Culig said.
It's the natural losses through graduation that will hurt the most. Still, the Grizzlies return several players who earned playing time last year, Culig said, along with five returning starters on offense and four returning starters on defense.
Perhaps the area where Rocky Mountain was most hurt by graduation was in the offensive line. No starters return.
“We have some guys back who saw some time,” Culig said. “We're not totally green there.”
The Grizzlies must replace starters at quarterback and running back. Two athletes – 2019 backup Teagen Sweaney, a junior, and California transfer Hunter Steacher, a senior, are battling at quarterback.
“Both are a little different,” Culig said. “Both will play even if one isn't the starter. We'll get them on the field.”
The Grizzlies' returning offensive starters are junior C.J. Jacobsen (wide receiver/tight end), senior Jackson Mason (wide receiver/tight end), junior Art Williams (running back), junior Luke Lichini (fullback/tight end) and senior Kade Thompson (wide receiver).
So the starting quarterback will have several options to throw to.
The Grizzlies will break in a new offensive coordinator with the retirement of former head coach/offensive coordinator Scott Criner. Tim Souza, a wide receiver coach the last four years, takes over. He's also the Grizzlies' strength and conditioning coach and has overseen special teams.
“We're letting him do what he wants to do,” Culig said. “He's doing some of his stuff and blending it with Criner's stuff.”
Culig has liked what he's seen with the offense.
“We've maintained our versatility,” Culig said. “We've been pretty explosive so far in camp. We're a little bit younger, but we're pretty talented.”
Culig oversees the defense. It will be anchored by returning starters senior A.J. Edwards (linebacker), senior Mason Jacobsen (linebacker), junior lineman Kade Steadman and senior Caden Kelly (linebacker).
Jacobsen was a lineman last year but will direct the defense from middle linebacker.
“We (the defense) were really good last year,” Culig said. “Our linebackers are taller and bigger this year. We're not as fast up front, we're not as big but we're pretty quick with a lot of experience.”
The Grizzlies defensive backs will be new.
Rocky Mountain opens a week earlier than its Southern Idaho Conference compadres. The Grizzlies travel to traditional power Highland on Aug. 20.
“We have a unique challenge,” Culig said. “We're playing an awesome opponent. We know they're a good program. We're excited to see where we're at.”
The Grizzlies have been ranked preseason No. 1 in one poll and will likely be tabbed atop another preseason poll.
“It doesn't mean anything,” said Culig, whose team has captured three state titles in the last six years. “Every year is new. We have to be the best version of ourselves. That's what we tell the kids.”