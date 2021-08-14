John Hartz knows he has a lot of talent to replace on the Eagle football team this season.
But the Mustangs’ coach also feels comfortable that the culture passed down from last year's seniors to the ones who will fill their shoes will go a long way toward keeping Eagle rolling.
Eagle loses 5A Southern Idaho Conference West Division Player of the Year Ben Ford, Defensive Player of the Year Brett Tommasini, seven more first-team all-conference selections, five second-team selections and return just three starters on each side of the ball.
But despite all that, Hartz says the work he’s seen in the weight room is the best that he’s seen in his three years as the Mustangs’ coach. And it’s not even close, he added.
“That stuff goes a long way when it comes down to battling on a Friday night, how much you are battling for your brothers,” Hartz said. “I think these guys have had that right mentality and that’s what’s going to get us through some of our tougher contests and help us be a great team.”
One of the biggest names to replace is Ford, the 2020-21 Idaho Press Sports Stars Football Athlete of the Year, who passed for 977 yards and ran for 1,056 more yards, accounting for 26 total touchdowns in last year’s COVID-19-shortened season.
Hartz says there is a four-player race to start under center this year. Senior Jack Benson is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, and transfers in from Arizona. Benson played at Centennial his sophomore season. He will be battling with seniors Brandon Reese and Duke Turley, as well as junior Britton McClure.
‘There’s a lot of talent in our QB room right now, and that race has been tremendous,” Hartz said.
Senior Ethan Mikita, who was a first-team all-conference wide reciever selection last year, moves over to running back, which Hartz said is his natural position. Mikita was playing slot receiver last year while Jackson Stampfli was running to his own first-team selection at running back.
247Sports ranks Mikita, who holds a scholarship offer from the University of Idaho, as the No. 3 recruit in Idaho.
“He’s a fast, dominant athlete that we expect to fill in Jackson’s shoes really well,” Hartz said.
With Mikita moving to running back, juniors Deegan Martinho and Ian Duarte, a California transfer, are expected to be the top receivers, while senior Donovan Jones will play tight end.
The offensive line will be replacing four of its five starters, but Hartz said senior center Jameason Taylor will serve as a great anchor for the new players. Taylor was an all-conference honorable mention last season.
“He’s had a tremendous fall camp for us, so far,” Hartz said. “He’s our leader, our anchor. We got a lot of shoes to fill, but I’ll tell you what, when we start talking culture, I think that offensive line is becoming something that we can be proud of. Those guys are the epitome of what our culture should be right now”
Kall Renner, Brandon Lowry, Ryan Lowry, Madden McGuinn and California transfer Ty Henson are all expected to see time on the offensive line this season.
Defensively, Hartz thinks the defensive backfield will be the strength, as the Mustangs return two starters.
Gage Jones was a first-team all-conference honor, who has a NCAA Division I scholarship offer from San Diego, as well as a handful of NAIA offers. Brock White will return at strong safety.
“Our DBs and linebackers are really strong,” said Hartz “But I would say the DBs might be the strongest because Gage and Brock bring so much experience and we had just a little less experience at linebacker.”
Martinho, Mikita and Luke Kelley are also expected to play in the defensive backfield.
At linebacker, Tyler Ball will be a returning starter while senior Jedidiah Rathbun returns after opting out last season. Eli Mikita and Carter Davis will also play linebacker.
The defensive line is expected to feature Renner and Elias Wood.