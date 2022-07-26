The Caldwell High football team has hit the pause botton.
Dr. Shalene French, Caldwell’s superintendent, decided the Cougars needed to go independent and drop out of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference, coach Steve Fleshman said.
How long Caldwell will play an independent schedule depends on how fast it can show competitiveness, Fleshman said. The coach is entering his fourth season and the Cougars have yet to win. They’re 0-25 under Fleshman.
“We’ve talked about ways to get some positivity back,” Fleshman said. “We have a lot of kids walking the hallways that don’t want to play for a team that’s not good.”
Caldwell has 5A numbers but appealed to remain as a 4A school.
“We have the numbers, the kids just aren’t playing,” Fleshman said.
Fleshman has committed to the rebuild. He’s had opportunities to go elsewhere, but wants to see things through at Caldwell.
Things could begin to turn around immediately this season because of the schedule and some returning experience.
Caldwell’s core strength begins up front. The Cougars will be big along the offensive and defensive lines.
Senior Alan Arteaga is a returning second team all-conference selection. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman is getting some college interest. Also back are seniors Miguel Perez (6-3, 290), Wyatt Felton (6-2, 290) and Luis Velasquez (6-0, 280).
They’ll be charged with keeping junior quarterback Zaylor Bruegeman (6-1, 180) on his feet. The three-sport standout is a three-year starter.
“The thing I love about Zaylor is he’s grown into a leader,” Fleshman said.
Caldwell’s best true athlete could be senior Tre Walker, who recently ran a 10.77 second time in the 100-meter dash.
“I’m hoping nobody knows about him,” Fleshman said.
Walker will be a wide receiver and defensive back. He’s received an offer from College of Idaho.
Fleshman said running back will be by committee led by senior Michael Pickens. He’ll also play at safety.
On defense, four-year starter Anthony Ibarra will anchor things at middle linebacker. The offensive linemen will rotate in across the defensive front.
The rest of the defensive pieces will be manned by kids who have been role players, Fleshman said. He expects good things from junior Brandon Settle, who’ll be a linebacker.
Fleshman knows the turnout will grow with success. He expects to have about 30 players for varsity and 35-40 freshman. Caldwell will not have a junior varsity team.
“We’ll have a freshman/sophomore mix team,” Fleshman said. “It sounds like it could be a thing for a lot of schools.”
He’s excited about his senior class, which has been with him since he started as head coach.
“I don’t know that it’s always smiles,” Fleshman said of the battle to turn around the program. “In the end you’re still a coach and you want to win and be successful. But success isn’t always measured in wins and losses. You just want kids to take a better direction in their lives. I try to be a role model.”
While the schedule won’t overwhelm his players as it has in recent years, he knows his team must put in the work to find wins.
“Teams aren’t just going to hand you a victory,” Fleshman said.
He’s thankful that he and athletic director Jon Hallock were able to piece together a schedule after French made her decision.
Caldwell will open the season against 3A Payette followed by games against Canyon Ridge, Ontario (Ore.), Nyssa (Ore.), Buhl, Ridgevue, Vallivue, which is a natural rival and located about a mile from Caldwell, Columbia and Mountain Home.