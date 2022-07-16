Looking back, Dallan Rupp said the double wing offense was an experiment that should have lasted just one year.
The New Plymouth football coach said that system was good for the 2020 team, but when the Pilgrims tried to bring it back in 2021, they didn’t have the right pieces for it.
The result was an offense that averaged just 16.3 points per game, down from nearly 30 points the season before. The Pilgrims finished 3-5, with just one win in conference play. This year, New Plymouth goes back to the spread and power offensive formations that it ran before 2020.
“I’ve told the kids if I had a do it over again last year, I would have gone back to our original offense that I’ve been running since I’ve been a head coach,” Rupp said. “I think the double wing was good for us for a year, but I should progressed past that last year. We’re happy to be going back to what we’re familiar with.”
Rupp brings back the old offense, but hasn’t quite had a full offseason to install it. After last season he decided to try and step away from being a head coach and focus more on his Athletic Director duties at New Plymouth. He considered being an assistant coach under someone who would have more time being a head coach. But Rupp said things didn’t work out the way he had planned them to and by the beginning of the summer, with New Plymouth still looking for a head coach, he stepped back in.
But despite all that, Rupp couldn’t say if this was just going to be a one-year thing. With a new coaching staff under him, he said that it’s brought new energy into the program.
“That’s what I really wanted in the first place,” Rupp said. “We needed some new energy to come in. With the new coaching staff I’ve brought in, it’s bringing that energy to the program. So, I’m really happy about that, that’s something we can build on.”
Because of the late start, Rupp said he’s a little behind on figuring out personnel, including who will replace Casey Arritola at quarterback. The coach says he has three or four different players in mind who can play quarterback. He singled out junior Parker Boring, last year’s junior varsity quarterback, as someone who has committed himself to offseason workouts.
Whoever the quarterback is will have a options at receivers to spread the ball around to. That group is led by senior Connor Hawker, an all-conference honorable mention selection last season. With New Plymouth moving away from the double wing, Hawker figures to be more involved with the offense.
“We were in the double wing the last couple of years and that did not benefit him as a player,” Rupp said. “We want to use him and take advantage of the skills that he has.”
Others who can step up at receiver are Heath Schescke, a power forward from the basketball team who brings height, and senior Sean Wilson.
Junior Skyler Rodriguez will be the Pilgrims’ top running back, but Rupp said Jacob Winn could see a lot of time as a tailback/fullback hybrid player. They will run behind two returning starters on the offensive line in Hunter Williams, a first-team All-Conference selection, and Dylan Reynolds.
The Pilgrims line also add Nathan Willoughby, a transfer from Garden Valley who won a 285-pound district wrestling title for the Wolverines in February. Sophomore Payton Zigga, another transfer from California and other junior varsity call up will fill the rest of the line, but Rupp hasn’t got a chance to evaluate them all yet.
“That’s what I’m excited about, we have lots of possibilities,” Rupp said. “To be a 2A school and have possibilities like that is what makes me optimistic.”
Many of the same guys will also be playing on the defensive line for the Pilgrims
Winn was an honorable mention at linebacker, while Rodriguez and Zackary Conlee both return after seeing considerable playing time at the position last year.
Hawker was an all-conference honorable mention at defensive back at cornerback, but Rupp said the rest of the backfield will be new starters.