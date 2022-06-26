Most young boys have dreams of playing sports at the collegiate level and even the NFL. Cody McCarthy, manager at Peak Fitness in Emmett, played football at the collegiate level with aspirations of going to the NFL before an unfortunate injury led Cody to become a Type 1 diabetic. It compelled him to pursue another career outside of football.
Cody grew up in North Idaho, playing football at the age of six. His Dad, Joe, was a high school football coach in Orofino and knew early on Cody had God-given athletic ability beyond his years. The McCarthy family moved to the Eagle area and Cody played high school football at Bishop Kelly. There, he made a name for himself by being the first freshman ever to start on varsity in all games while winning Boise State’s football camp Best Linebacker award at the age of fourteen.
“Since I was a kid, I lived football. I worked at it every day, putting all my time and energy into making myself the best version of me,” Cody said.
At the age of sixteen, he received his first college football scholarship. From there, Cody received about ten to fifteen letters per day filled with offers from colleges all over the country.
As a senior, Cody was All American, ranking 14th in the country as an inside linebacker, winning the state championship, the Old Spice Red Zone Player of the Year, was one of USA TODAY’S TOP 50 athletes, Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, and the 4A State Player of the Year. He went on to sign with Eastern Washington University.
That dream was certainly on track.
During the last game of the season his freshman year at EWU, he took a hit to the back, breaking ribs, losing his appendix and spending time in the ICU for a septic infection that destroyed his pancreas.
From there, Cody found a way to persevere. “I was in shock finding out I had become a Type 1 diabetic from the septic infection. But, I moved on to the next step knowing there was an opportunity to take more initiative in my diet and exercise, and to be as positive as possible. I wasn’t going to let it slow me down,” Cody said. “It didn’t let it affect my lifestyle, I kept up on my schoolwork and worked harder on the football field.”
Cody fought through the diabetes and continued playing at an elite level, working with a great endocrinologist and having the support of his family behind him.
Cody continued to play football at Eastern Washington and finished his degree in Biology.
Though his aspirations to play in the NFL took a different turn because of multiple shoulder and knee surgeries, those life direction changes have built a positive mindset within him that allows him to help his clients at Peak Fitness.
“I’ve overcome a lot of adversity with positive mindset, utilizing my experiences to help people understand they can overcome injuries, and live their best life if they keep moving,” Cody said. “Being a strength coach isn’t about helping someone achieve vanity, it’s about helping someone overcome pain, stay out of pain, living a longer life and be able to do the things you love.”
Cody’s message resonates with his clients of all ages and to kids looking to pursue athletics at the collegiate or professional level.
“Take one step at a time,” Cody said. “Focus on being the best person you can be. Each decision you make is critical for the next step, and that means getting your education and making the grades. Hold yourself accountable and what kind of high character person you are is more important than any sports accolade you can win. And lastly, always appreciate who you have in your life. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my family, my wife Breanna and our three girls, Lexi, Oakley and Sage.”