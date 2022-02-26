POCATELLO — Kyle Rice wasted little time vaulting himself into the Idaho wrestling history books.
Less than a minute after starting his match on Saturday against Clearwater Valley’s Daring Cross, the New Plymouth senior got hold of his opponent and was able to pin him to become the 33rd wrestler in Idaho history to win four state titles.
“I just knew I had to go out there and wrestle my match, let the nerves flow away,” said Rice, who beat Cross via a fall 51 seconds into the 2A 138-pound title match. “I pretended it was like any other match and capitalize on what I do. Once I got a half, I wasn’t letting go, I was not giving him that.”
Minutes before Rice finished his career off in style, Bishop Kelly senior Christopher Martino became the 32nd wrestler to enter the four-timer club, beating Nampa’s Nikko Gonzalez via a 17-6 major decision in the 4A 132 title match, to become the first Knight to win four.
“I was really excited after I won and then I started thinking about all the people who helped me get here and all the hours I put in,” said Martino. “I got pretty cathartic.”
Two more wrestlers both won their fourth title later in the day, as Gunner Giulio got his fourth 5A state title at 170, while Declo’s Derek Matthews accomplished the same fete at 182 in 2A. It marked the first time in Idaho wrestling history that four wrestlers etched their names into Idaho wrestling immortality in the same year.
“I just want to be someone who has really brought some life into the program and tried to elevate it while I was there,” said Martino.
Martino got into the championship match with two pins and a technical fall. His pin of Minico’s Brody Ottley represented the 100th pin of his career, completing yet another goal that Martino has set out to accomplish during his senior season.
“The goal was just to be as dominant as possible in those early matches,” said Martino. “I just wanted to get some quick victory and save my energy. The semifinal match was my 100th career pin, so I was really excited.”
Martino’s younger brother, freshman Matthew Martino, got his first state title at 113, beating defending state champion Simon Luna, of Nampa via an 8-4 decision.
“It’s incredible, I’m in the same spot my brother was,” the younger Martino said. “I know what he's accomplished in his life and I know I can accomplish the same thing.”
For Rice, with all four of his victories resulting in pins, he only once had to go into the second period during at state. He opened the tournament Friday with a pin in 38 seconds, then had pins in 1 minute, 5 seconds and another in 2:41 to get to the championship.
He’s the third New Plymouth wrestler to win four state titles and the second in his family. Older brother Joe Rice won four state titles from 2015-18. The Rice brothers will both be wrestling in the Heart of America Conference next season, with Joe at Missouri Valley College and Kyle at Grand View (Iowa).
“It’s a huge milestone for my family,” Kyle Rice said about matching Joe. “Now me and my brother are going to both be in college wrestling it up. We’re in the same conference, so it’s going to be fun. “
New Plymouth senior Joel Campbell also entered Saturday with a shot as his fourth state title at 152. But he fell in a heartbreaker in the championship as Malad’s Austin Nalder, who Campbell beat for the 145 title last year, topped Campbell in an ultimate tie break.
As a team, New Plymouth finished one point shy of defending its 2A state team title, as Ririe edged the Pilgrims out by a 198-197 margin.
The Pilgrims took a lead after Trent Myers gutted out a state title at 160, beating Wednell’s Gabe Finley in a sudden victory on a take down in a match where he injured his ankle. It was the third straight state title for the senior.
“I was super gassed, but I knew I had to get the take down,” said Myers. “I had to go through a little bit of pain to get that.”
The Pilgrims also got state titles from Mossy Waite at 126 and Skyler Rodriguez at 132. Ririe passed back by New Plymouth on the final match of the night, with Ririe’s Gavin Harris winning the state title at 285.
In the 4A tournament, Nampa also finished in second for a second straight year, falling nearly 40 points short of champion Minico.
“Second place is bitter, it’s going to be just like last year,” said sophomore Carson Exferd, who won his second straight state title. “You’re at the top of the world after the individual state title, but then you take second. It’s bittersweet, it just gives us more to work for.”
Exferd won the title at 120, while teammate Payton Gunter took the 220 title.
Also winning 4A individual titles were Caldwell’s Aidan Go at 126, Caldwell’s Hunter Bidelman at 138, Columbia’s Andrew Choate at 145, Columbia’s Nakoa Fouret at 160 and Columbia’s Nico Rodriguez, who won his third straight state title at 285.
In 3A, Weiser’s Rylee Willet won the title at 182.