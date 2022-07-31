Support Local Journalism


Temperatures were near record highs but it didn’t spoil the fun for a record number of 4-H and FFA youth who participated in the 2022 Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo last week. A new record was set for the proceeds to benefit Gem and Boise County youth in the annual Youth Livestock Auction on Saturday — over $500,000 in total this year.

The Gem County Fair Board had expanded stalls, shading and swamp cooling upgrades this past year to lessen some of the heat impact on animals and exhibitors. A shade structure over the Grandstands had been planned but supply chain issues has pushed back its delivery for early next spring.

