...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108.
* WHERE...Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser Basin, and Malheur County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Aerials and stunts are just part of the rodeo routine that professionals, amateurs and novices performed during Thursday night’s Dirt Bike Rodeo.
Temperatures were near record highs but it didn’t spoil the fun for a record number of 4-H and FFA youth who participated in the 2022 Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo last week. A new record was set for the proceeds to benefit Gem and Boise County youth in the annual Youth Livestock Auction on Saturday — over $500,000 in total this year.
The Gem County Fair Board had expanded stalls, shading and swamp cooling upgrades this past year to lessen some of the heat impact on animals and exhibitors. A shade structure over the Grandstands had been planned but supply chain issues has pushed back its delivery for early next spring.
Look for all the Rodeo results in Aug. 10 Messenger Index and all the Fair results will be presented in the Aug. 17 Messenger Index.