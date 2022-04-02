The Boise State football season ended more than four months ago, and it’s been a painful four months.
Five-loss seasons are brutal around here, mostly because they are rare, and they hurt.
In a world consumed by social media, five-loss seasons are a fuel for angst, and when a football season ends in November for the first time in 20 years, everybody stinks.
There is good news ... inspiring news for those of you still hurting.
The 2022 roster, on paper, is much more talented than the 2021 roster.
The 2021 roster had one NFL player.
The 2022 roster could have five-plus NFL players, maybe up to 10, possibly 10-plus.
It’s loaded with potential, promise and power.
It’s a roster of hope, a sign that Boise State football could return to its championship form, starting with the Oregon State opener in five months.
Andy Avalos, typically guarded with his words like most coaches, agrees. Could there be 10-plus NFL guys on this roster?
“I don’t ever want to put a number on that, but only time could tell. Yeah, it could be,’’ Avalos said this week.
Pro football, specifically the NFL, was a thing on campus this past week as Boise State hosted its annual Pro Day: Eight former Broncos worked out for several pro organizations, scouts, assistant coaches and player personnel executives.
The goal is to land in the NFL Draft later this month, or in a camp this spring or summer. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir is a lock; his seven former teammates are not.
That alone is an indication of a thin roster.
Chris Petersen produced 20 draft picks during his eight-year run as head coach — an average of 2.5 per season.
The Bryan Harsin regime produced 14 draft picks in seven years — an average of 2.0 per season.
Avalos has one after his first season, in part because Harsin and his staff didn’t leave behind a lot of high-level talent when they battled through COVID recruiting and eventually bolted for Auburn.
Avalos has one major priority this offseason: Rebuild the roster with elite talent and dependable depth.
“There’s no question, there’s a lot of talent on this roster. And there are guys who are developing and have already made a huge jump through the nine practices in spring ball,’’ he said Wednesday during Pro Day.
Avalos talked about a boost in winter conditioning. He talked about players studying film, building knowledge of their game and their position.
He’s impressed with the results.
“And we have four more months for these guys to continue to grow and improve, and so that number, yeah, do we feel very confident about that? That’s what we’ve been aiming to do, is build depth, not just in the fronts, but all positions,’’ he said.
So here’s the list, the unofficial list, my broad list of potential NFL players on Boise State’s current roster ...
Defense: Safeties JL Skinner and Tyreque Jones, cornerbacks Markel Reed, Caleb Biggers and Tyric LeBeauf, linemen Scott Matlock, Shane Irwin and Jackson Cravens, EDGE rushers Demitri Washington, Isaiah Bagnah and George Tarlas.
Offense: Running back George Holani, wide receiver/returner Stef Cobbs, tight ends Tyneil Hopper and Riley Smith, linemen John Ojukwu, Ben Dooley, Garrett Curran and Cade Beresford.
Special teams: Kicker Jonah Dalmas.
The Boise State program record for players selected in one NFL Draft is six (2012). Obviously, there are no guarantees of anything close to that type of success. Players will fall off this list, others could join.
Bottom line: Initial roster talent is obvious, and Avalos said conversations are happening right now as players prepare for this fall — and beyond.
“I’m going to be honest with you guys, we’re not going to have those conversations with you guys ... but we have them with our players,’’ he said. “It’s an understanding between us. We keep it tight and make sure that we’re organized in what we’re doing, and make sure that the guys understand.
“What does it look like? What did it look like for Shak last year at this time? Those are conversations behind the scenes, and we are going to have a lot of guys participating in (Pro Day) next year.’’
By the way, quarterback Hank Bachmeier didn’t make the list. He’s poised to start his fourth consecutive season; previous four-year starters Kellen Moore and Brett Rypien both made it to the NFL.
Bachmeier improves every year, and 2022 will determine his future as a professional football player. Right now, he might not even be the best pro prospect in the Broncos’ quarterback room.
Freshman Taylen Green anyone? He was the Boise State quarterback on the field this past week for Pro Day, the designated passer during wide receiver drills.
Green’s size, athleticism and arm strength will intrigue NFL decision-makers, more so than Bachmeier, but let’s save that conversation for another day.
