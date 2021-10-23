LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yotes sweep Warner Pacific By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The College of Idaho volleyball team swept visiting Warner Pacific on Saturday.The Yotes (12-14, 9-9) won 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 in a Cascade Conference match.Danielle Neuman led College of Idaho with 11 kills.BRONCOS FALL: Sacramanto State swept visiting Boise State 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 in a Mountain West match.Alyssa Wissinger led Boise State (15-8 overall) with nine kills.NIGHTHAWKS LOSE: Simon Fraser held off visiting Northwest Nazarene in five sets in a GNAC match. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Simon Fraser won 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 21-25, 15-8.Natalie Sullivan led NNU with 15 kills.WOMEN’S SOCCERNorthwest Nazarene held on in a tough road match, shutting out Saint Martin’s 1-0 in a GNAC match.It was the Nighthawks’ fourth straight shutout victory.Madison Grande scored in the 82nd minute for the Nighthawks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Victory Shutout Simon Fraser Sport College Of Idaho Nazarene Nighthawk Danielle Neuman Recommended for you Load comments