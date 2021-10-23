Support Local Journalism


The College of Idaho volleyball team swept visiting Warner Pacific on Saturday.

The Yotes (12-14, 9-9) won 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 in a Cascade Conference match.

Danielle Neuman led College of Idaho with 11 kills.

BRONCOS FALL: Sacramanto State swept visiting Boise State 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 in a Mountain West match.

Alyssa Wissinger led Boise State (15-8 overall) with nine kills.

NIGHTHAWKS LOSE: Simon Fraser held off visiting Northwest Nazarene in five sets in a GNAC match.

Simon Fraser won 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 21-25, 15-8.

Natalie Sullivan led NNU with 15 kills.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Northwest Nazarene held on in a tough road match, shutting out Saint Martin’s 1-0 in a GNAC match.

It was the Nighthawks’ fourth straight shutout victory.

Madison Grande scored in the 82nd minute for the Nighthawks.

