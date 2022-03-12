Subscribe
The College of Idaho softball team completed a four-game sweep of visiting Northwest University on Saturday.
Lexi Navarette went a combined 4 for 5 to help the Yotes win 8-1 and 3-2 at Symms Field.
The No. 3-ranked Yotes (22-2, 9-0 Cascade Conference) extended their school-record win streak to 21.
Annie Polster allowed six hits in earning the win in the firt game and Katelyn Wilfert struck out four in four innings of one-hit relief to post her seventh win in the second game.
BRONCOS SWEEP: Boise State rallied in both games of a doubleheader to complete a three-game sweep of McNeese State at Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The Broncos (20-5) won 7-4 and 4-1 to complete a five-game road trip with four victories.
Alycia Flores and Serena Huchingson each homer for the Broncos in the opener.
HOCKEY
WALLEYE TOP STEELHEADS: Toledo handled visiting Idaho 7-3 in an ECHL game.
Toledo opened a 3-0 lead over the Steelheads (29-26-3) in the first period.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
HOMEDALE SWEEPS: The Trojans topped Filer 9-8 and 21-2 in five innings.
In the runaway win, Dani Sitts led Homedale by going 3 for 5 with six RBI and a homer while throwing a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
BASEBALL
HOMEDALE SWEEPS: The Trojans defeated Filer 4-3 and 14-3.
Tyler Woodward and D'Orr Packer each had two RBI in the 14-3 win and pitcher Dillon Fine had nine strikeouts while throwing a four-hitter.
