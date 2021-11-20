The College of Idaho men's basketball team shared the love Saturday in the title game of the Domino's Classic.
The Yotes overwhelmed visiting Simpson 94-73 in a nonconference game.
Five College of Idaho players scored in double figures in the Yotes' highest scoring output of the season.
Johnny Radford led the Yotes (5-2) with 17 points and Jake O'Neil added 14 to go with five rebounds.
The Yotes used a 31-8 second half run to break open what had been a four-point game.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BYU HANDLES BSU: Four players scored in double figures and host BYU downed Boise State 84-40 in a nonconference game.
The loss dropped Boise State to 1-2.
"We competed in the first half and had our chances," Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. "We executed our stuff and got to the (free throw) line. We just didn't make free throws. In the second half it just got away from us."
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS FALL TO THE RAMS: Colorado State topped Boise State 25-15, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18 in a Mountain West regular-season finale.
Boise State slipped to 21-10 and 10-8.
Jessica Donahue, Danielle Boss, Shae Duffy and Alli O'Harra combined for 22 kills, 35 assists, seven aces and 22 blocks.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 55, EAGLE 48: The Wolves got out to a 36-20 lead by halftime and that's all they needed.
Eagle clawed back, outscoring Timberline 15-6 in the fourth quarter. But the hole was too deep.
Sophia Glancey led Timberline, scoring 20 points to go with 11 rebounds.
Syd Beck led Eagle with 18 points and six rebounds and Paige Cofer had 11 points and eight rebounds.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 57, BORAH 29: The Mavericks cruised to a 29-11 lead by halftime.
Naya Ojukwu led Mountain View with 17 points, 13 rebounds, four blocked shots and four steals. Demi Thompson had 16 points and five rebounds.
BOISE 70, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 47: The Brave put four players in double figures as they cruised past the Grizzlies.
Ashley Banks led with 16 points and Ava Oakland had 14.
GRANGEVILLE 46, PARMA 44: Camden Barber made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Bulldogs past the Panthers in a nonleague game.
Taylor Kaiser led Parma with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 49, LIBERTY CHARTER 31: The Trojans handled the Patriots in a nonleague game.
Olivia Irwin led Nampa Christian with 16 points and six rebounds and Grace Reeve had 12 points and five rebounds.
NEW PLYMOUTH 52, TRI-VALLEY 37: The Pilgrims eased to victory in the nonleague game.
Eboni Shaw led New Plymouth with 19 points.