LOCAL ROUNDUP: Timberline girls use defense to stop Borah

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
sports@idahopress.com
Jan 8, 2022

The Timberline girls basketball team prevailed in a defensive game Saturday.The Wolves held off Borah 36-27 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.Timberline led 6-0 after the first quarter and extended it to 17-10 by halftime.Sophia Glancey led Timberline (14-1, 10-0 Foothills Division leader) with 17 points and 14 rebounds and Audrey Taylor added 11 points.Jayden McNeal led Borah (8-4, 7-3 River Division leader) with 21 points and 10 rebounds.BOISE 46, CAPITAL 18: The Brave handled the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.Avery Howell led Boise (11-, 9-2) with 14 points, Ashley Banks had 12 and Avery Patricco added 10. OWYHEE 49, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 46: The Storm got past the Grizzlies in a 5A SIC game. No details were made available.FRUITLAND 41, WEISER 32: The Grizzlies (9-4, 3-0) got past the Wolverines in a Snake River Valley game. No details of the game were made available.NOTUS 53, CASCADE 13: The Pirates (9-1) were too much for Cascade.BOYS BASKETBALLTIMBERLINE 49, BOISE 39: The Wolves pulled away in the second half in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.AJ LaBeau led Timberline with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.Jakob Thompson and Jude Porter each scored 11 points for Boise.