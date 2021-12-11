The Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team used a third quarter rally for a big GNAC win Saturday afternoon.
The Nighthawks rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to hold off visiting Central Washington 61-59.
Central Washington led 33-23 at halftime.
But NNU went on a 22-9 run including a 10-0 surge that was capped by Teagan Thurman.
The lead changed hands a few times in the fourth quarter until Nyalam Thabach hit a 3-pointer and Clare Eubanks got a layup to put NNU ahead 54-48 with 6:10 remaining.
The Wildcats cut the deficit to 60-59 with 10 seconds to go, but NNU converted one of two free throws and CWU missed a shot at the buzzer.
NNU improves to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in GNAC.
Thabach led NNU with 13 points and eight rebounds and Thurman had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Erin Jenkins added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLE VALLEY 41, PARMA 31: The Chargers held off the Panthers in a nonleague game.
Ellie Fraas led Cole Valley with 13 points.
Rylie Calkins led Parma with 17 points and three rebounds.
FRUITLAND 55, RIDGEVUE 37: The Grizzlies topped the Warhawks in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
WILDER 32, IDAHO CITY 29: The Wildcats edged Idaho City in the Wilder Tournament.
Glenns Ferry defeated Wildeer 43-34 in another game.
Kimberly Arias led Wilder with 18 points and Nadia Morales had 14 against Idaho City.
Against Glenns Ferry, Morales had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals and Arias had 14 points, seven rebounds, six blocked shots and three steals.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 38, GLENNS FERRY 32: The Grizzlies prevailed at the Rollie Lincoln Tournament.
Shae Olsen led Greenleaf with 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Chloe Sams had 10 steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 46, TIMBERLINE 36: The Grizzlies used a 22-12 start to put the Wolves in a hole they couldn’t dig out of in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Taeshaun Reese led Rocky Mountain with 12 points and Braxton Hansen and Drew Sauer each had 10.
Jachin Mertes led Timberline with 15 points.
OWYHEE 75, CENTENNIAL 46: The Storm handled the Patriots in a 5A SIC game. Details were unavailable.
BORAH 38, KUNA 35: The Kavemen held off the Lions in a 5A SIC game. Details were unavailable.
PRESTON 63, BISHOP KELLY 49: The Knights fell short in the nonleague game.
Blake Hawthorne led Bishop Kelly with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
HOMEDALE 50, MELBA 46, 3OT: The Trojans pulled out a win in an entertaining nonleague game with the Mustangs.
Elijah Renteria led Homedale with 15 points and Mason Strong and Hayden Kincheloe each had 12.
Braden Volkers led Melba with 16 points, three rebounds and two steals, Joe Reiber had nine points and seven rebounds and Cache Beus had 11 rebounds.
PAYETTE 60, MARSING 58: The Pirates got past the Huskies in a nonleague game.
Case Lewis led Payette with 21 points and Zander Allen had 14.
Noel Quebrado led Marsing with 23 points, Alejandro Barrera had 15 and Dominic Enrico had 12.