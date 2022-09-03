Subscribe
The Northwest Nazarene volleyball team capped a 4-0 weekend by sweeping Fresno Pacific 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 at San Rafael, California.
NNU improved to 7-1 overall. Of the seven wins, three have been by sweep.
Maren Dent led the Nighthawks with 12 kills and eight digs.
• In a late match Friday, Boise State topped Notre Dame 25-18, 13-25, 25-18, 25-18 in a nonconference match at Long Beach, California.
Paige Bartsch led the Broncos with 16 kills, nine digs and three blocks.
MEN'S SOCCER
Northwest Nazarene was shut out 6-0 by No. 23-ranked Colorado State University Pueblo in a nonconference match Saturday at Billings, Montana.
It was the Nighthawks' first loss of the season.
NNU trailed 2-0 at halftime before the Thunderwolves got rolling. The Nighthawks had just six shots on goal.
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
NORTH FREMONT 26, MELBA 6: The Mustangs (1-1) fell in a nonleague game at North Fremont.
