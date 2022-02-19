The College of Idaho men's basketball team clinched the outright Cascade Conference title, rolling to a 91-61 win at Multnomah on Saturday.
Jake O'Neil had a season high 23 points to lead the No. 9-ranked Yotes (26-4, 20-2). College of Idaho secured the No. 1 seed in next week's CCC Championships and grabbed the league's automatic bid to the NAIA Nationals Championships — their 24th trip to nationals in program history.
The Yotes will take on Multnomah (13-17, 9-13) on Wednesday in Caldwell in the CCC quarterfinals. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene took care of business on the road, topping Western Oregon 72-64 in a GNAC game.
George Reidy led NNU (9-8 overall, 7-5 GNAC) with 16 points and six rebounds. Gabriel Murphy had 14 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene held on for a 64-63 road win over Western Oregon in a GNAC game.
Teagan Thurman led NNU (15-8, 9-6) with 12 points and nine rebounds.
BRONCOS HANDLED: Dominique Leonidas scored 18 points, but Boise State fell to New Mexico on the road 89-62 in a Mountain West game.
Leonidas finished 9 of 14 from the floor. The Broncos fall to 8-18 and 4-11.
YOTES FALL IN OT: Kiona Freeland made a 10-foot baseline jumper with three seconds left in overtime to lift Multnomah past visiting College of Idaho 68-66 in a Cascade Conference game.
The Yotes (16-14, 10-12) led 56-40 late in the third quarter, but they went cold from the floor.
Emma Anderson led the Yotes with 13 points.
College of Idaho will be the No. 8 seed in the Cascade Conference Championships, traveling to top-seeded Lewis-Clark State on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
BRONCOS OFF TO FAST START: Boise State swept two games during the second day of the Cardinal Invitational in San Antonio, Texas.
Boise State shut out UTSA 2-0 and hammered UIW 16-0 behind a pair of grand slams.
The Broncos (8-1) are off to their best start in school history.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTENNIAL 78, SKYVIEW 43: The Patriots (13-10) handled the Hawks (11-13) in a 5A District III play-in game.
Andrew Deedon led Centennial with 25 points and Kyle Schabot added 21.
Centennial made 14 of 27 attempts from 3-point range.
BISHOP KELLY 63, COLUMBIA 23: The Knights (17-5) zipped past the Wildcats (6-16) in a 4A District III Tournament opener.
Aidan McGarvin led Bishop Kelly with 22 points and Blake Hawthorne added 14 and 11 rebounds.
CALDWELL 58, NAMPA 42: The Cougars (6-16) topped the Bulldogs (9-13) in a 4A District III Tournament opener.
HOMEDALE 52, FRUITLAND 43: The Trojans (14-8) got past the Grizzlies (15-7) in a 3A District III Tournament opener.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 22 points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Nolan Bower led Fruitland with 16 points and seven rebounds.