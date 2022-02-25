Support Local Journalism


The Northwest Nazarene baseball team made a statement Friday afternoon.

The Nighthawks swept No. 2-ranked Colorado Mesa 9-8 and 4-0 at Grand Junction, Colorado.

Grant Kerry homered twice in the opener to lead NNU.

In the second game, Haden Keller pitched 4.2 strong innings, allowing just four hits while striking out four. 

SOFTBALL

College of Idaho made its home debut, taking a pair from Warner Pacific in Cascade Conference play.

The Yotes won by identical 8-0 scores, extending their winning streak to 11 while improving to 12-2 overall.

The Yotes' Katelyn Wilfert threw a no-hitter, the first by a College of Idaho pitcher since last year when Annie Polster had one.

Haley Loffer set the College of Idaho record for career stolen bases. She now has 79.

BRONCOS FALL: Boise State committed three costly errors in a 4-3 loss against Idaho State at the Gaucho Classic in Santa Barbara, California.

The Bengals (6-7) scored once in the second and three times in the fourth off Boise State (9-2).

