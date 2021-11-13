LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: Mavericks open with a win By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Nov 13, 2021 Nov 13, 2021 Updated 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The defending State 5A girls basketball team opened like it ended the season a year ago.Mountain View topped visiting Lewiston 62-51 in a season opener.The Mavericks led 29-27 at halftime.Naya Ojukwu led Mountain View with 24 points and 15 rebounds.MERIDIAN 53, BISHOP KELLY 49, OT: The Warriors held off the Knights in a nonleague game.Jordan Carnell led Bishop Kelly with 10 points.KUNA 58, RIDGEVUE 31: The Kavemen handled the Warhawks in a nonleague game.SKYVIEW 61, COLUMBIA 33: The Hawks breezed to the nonleague win over the Wildcats. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! WEISER 50, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 43: The Wolverines got past the Trojans in a nonleague game.Sophia Ganino led Nampa Christian with 15 points and Grace Reeve had 11 rebounds.GREENLEAF FRIENDS 64, CASCADE 36: The Grizzlies cruised to the nonleague win.Shae Olsen led Greenleaf with 25 points and eight rebounds, Hannah Ralstin had 13 points and five rebounds and Anna Dixon had 10 rebounds.COLLEGEWOMEN’S BASKETBALLYOTES WIN: College of Idaho moved to 5-0 with an 88-33 win over Bethesda University in Anaheim, California.Riley Frith led College of Idaho with 14 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Win Mountain View Sport Basketball Greenleaf Grizzly Basketball Team Kelly Recommended for you Load comments