The Kuna baseball team overcame a five-run inning by Meridian for a 5A Southern Idaho Conference decision Thursday.
The Kavemen (7-6, 1-2) countered with a nine-run inning in the fourth.
Seven different players drove in runs for Kuna.
SKYVIEW 13, CAPITAL 5: Two players combined to drive in seven runs to lead the Hawks past the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
EAGLE 14, CENTENNIAL 4, 6 INNINGS: Spencer Warner drove in four runs to lead the Mustangs (12-3, 3-0) past the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
Warner went 2 for 3. Lance Pike added three RBI.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 10, BOISE 2: The Mavericks (11-6, 2-1) secured the win with five runs in the sixth in the 5A SIC game.
Tommy Whiles and Brody Rasmussen each had two RBI to lead Mountain View.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 13, BORAH 3, 5 INNINGS: The Grizzlies (16-1, 3-0) put the 5A SIC game away early.
Conor Christiansen went 2 for 3 with a home, four runs and five RBI to lead Rocky Mountain.
COLE VALLEY 17, WILDER 7, 5 INNINGS: The Chargers jumped all over the Wildcats in the nonleague game.
Bryce VanManen went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead Cole Valley.
SOFTBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 5, BORAH 3: The Grizzlies needed four runs in the top of the seventh to top the Lions in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Grizzlies trailed 5-3 when Gracie Smith homered on a 1-1 count, knocking in three runs. She went 2 for 4.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 10, BOISE 0, 5 INNINGS: Three pitchers combined on a three-hitter to lead the Mavericks past the Brave in a 5A SIC game.
SKYVIEW 8, CAPITAL 2: Four runs in the fourth proved to be enough for the Hawks over the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
KUNA 11, MERIDIAN 8: The Warriors rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh, but they came up short in the 5A SIC game.
Aleeya Smith went 3 for 3 with a home and four RBI to lead Kuna.
COLLEGE
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene ran its record to 9-0 with a 3-2 win at Saint Martin's in a GNAC match.
Ashley Parton scored twice for the Nighthawks and Madison Grande had the other goal.
It was the closest match that the 13th-ranked Nighthawks have played this season.