The United Soccer Coaches and the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association announed the 2021 Idaho high school all-state boys and girls teams Thursday.
Several Treasure Valley athletes were named to 5A, 4A and 3A all-state teams.
5A, girls
Ellie Stoll (Rocky Mountain), Evie Bretz (Boise), Brynn Celani (Timberline), Ashley Wind (Rocky Mountain), Sammy Smith (Boise), Afton Rasco (Timberline), Nadia Kincaid (Rocky Mountain) and Logan Smith (Boise) were named to the first team.
Violet Rademacher of Rocky Mountain was named playere of the year. Matt Ruchti of Lake City, which won the state title, was named coach of the year.
4A, girls
Lexi Chatterton (Bishop Kelly), Grace Sams (Caldwell), Evelyn Araiza (Caldwell), Isis Villafane (Ridgevue), Lizabeth Soto (Vallivue) and Sophia Schmautz (Bishop Kelly) were named first team.
Kaylin Bailey of Twin Falls was named player of the year and Katie Kauffmann of Twin Falls was named coach of the year.
3A, girls
Madison Tesnohlidek (Fruitland), Faith George (Fruitland), Payton Fritts (Fruitland) and Ashtyn Frasier (Fruitland) were named to the first team.
Abbi Roubidoux of Fruitland was named player of the year and Joal Herrera of Fruitland was named coach of the year.
5A, boys
Ben Anderson (Timberline), Silver Scheweiger (Borah), Jake Anderson (Timberline), Tyler Smith (Eagle), Kai Hatten (Timberline), Dino Ibrulj (Borah), Chase Kluksdal (Boise), Dalton Bateman (Rocky Mountain), Liam McLain (Boise) and Carter Griffith (Borah) were named tot he first team.
Carlos Comacho of Borah was named player of the year. Adrian Kane of Timberline was named coach of the year.
4A, boys
Brian Ramirez (Caldwell), Chris Aguilera (Caldwell), Will Carey (Bishop Kelly), Axel Gonzalez (Caldwell), Colton Crawford (Bishop Kelly) and Shawn Cabus (Bishop Kelly) were named to the first team.
Ubaldo Palacios of Jerome was named player of the year and Jared Vreeland of Bishop Kelly was named coach of the year.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 49, OWYHEE 38: The Wolves used a defensive first quarter for a lead the Storm couldn't overcome.
Lauren McCall and Sophia Glancey each scored 19 points to lead Timberline. Glancey also had nine rebounds and four steals.
Emma Atchley led Owyhee with 14 points and five steals.
