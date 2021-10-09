Support Local Journalism


College of Idaho standout runner Logan Hunt helped the Yotes upset NCAA Division I Utah State to win the Steve Reeder Memorial on Friday in Logan, Utah.

The results were delayed until Saturday.

Hunt broke the Yotes’ 7,000-meter record by 31 seconds by finishing in 21 minutes, 29.70 seconds despite running in muddy conditions. He placed third overall in a field of 82 racers, helping the Yotes score 27 points – tops among all teams.

Utah State finished with 28.

The Yotes had all five of their scoring runners in the Top-20.

MEN’S SOCCER

NIGHTHAWKS GET BIG WIN: Northwest Nazarene scored two late goals to knock off Montana State Billings on the road.

Nils Knosala provided the winner in the 89th minute.

YOTES TIE: College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain fought to a 2-2 tie.

Kristian Quiros and J.J. Osuna scored for the Yotes.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

NNU GETS A DRAW: Northwest Nazarene battled visiting Western Oregon to a 2-2 tie.

The teams fought through 110 minutes.

Madison Grande and Sierra Sanchez scored for NNU.

VOLLEYBALL

BRONCOS FALL: New Mexico topped visiting Boise State 3-1 in a Mountain West match.

Boise State fell to 14-3 and 3-3.

Lauren Ohlinger had a season-high 22 kills to lead Boise State.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

The top-seeded Bishop Kelly boys soccer team opened 4A District III Tournament play Saturday with a shutout.

The Knights blanked Emmett 5-0.

Sebastian Carranza, Jack Staufer, Andrew Nguyen, Coleman Boyd and Eduardo Flores each scored.

CALDWELL 7, NAMPA 0: The Cougars ran away from the Bulldogs in a 4A District III Tournament game.

Clayton Walton led the second-seeded Cougars with two goals and an assist, Jaden Pineda had three assists and Danny Torres had two assists to highlight the action.

5A DISTRICT III

Timberline topped Skyview 2-0, Rocky Mountain edged Eagle 2-0 and Borah blanked Capital 3-0 in tournament matches.

GIRLS SOCCER

MIDDLETON 3, CALDWELL 0: The Vikings shut out the Cougars in a 4A District III Tournament match.

Addie McCallister scored two goals in the first half and Kelsey Severa added a goal.

In another match, Ridgevue defeated Columbia 4-2.

5A DISTRICT III

In tournament matches, Rocky Mountain handled Skyview 5-0, Timberline got past Kuna 2-0, Boise blanked Centennial 2-0 and Eagle slipped by Mountain View 1-0.

