College of Idaho standout runner Logan Hunt helped the Yotes upset NCAA Division I Utah State to win the Steve Reeder Memorial on Friday in Logan, Utah.
The results were delayed until Saturday.
Hunt broke the Yotes’ 7,000-meter record by 31 seconds by finishing in 21 minutes, 29.70 seconds despite running in muddy conditions. He placed third overall in a field of 82 racers, helping the Yotes score 27 points – tops among all teams.
Utah State finished with 28.
The Yotes had all five of their scoring runners in the Top-20.
MEN’S SOCCER
NIGHTHAWKS GET BIG WIN: Northwest Nazarene scored two late goals to knock off Montana State Billings on the road.
Nils Knosala provided the winner in the 89th minute.
YOTES TIE: College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain fought to a 2-2 tie.
Kristian Quiros and J.J. Osuna scored for the Yotes.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NNU GETS A DRAW: Northwest Nazarene battled visiting Western Oregon to a 2-2 tie.
The teams fought through 110 minutes.
Madison Grande and Sierra Sanchez scored for NNU.
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS FALL: New Mexico topped visiting Boise State 3-1 in a Mountain West match.
Boise State fell to 14-3 and 3-3.
Lauren Ohlinger had a season-high 22 kills to lead Boise State.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
The top-seeded Bishop Kelly boys soccer team opened 4A District III Tournament play Saturday with a shutout.
The Knights blanked Emmett 5-0.
Sebastian Carranza, Jack Staufer, Andrew Nguyen, Coleman Boyd and Eduardo Flores each scored.
CALDWELL 7, NAMPA 0: The Cougars ran away from the Bulldogs in a 4A District III Tournament game.
Clayton Walton led the second-seeded Cougars with two goals and an assist, Jaden Pineda had three assists and Danny Torres had two assists to highlight the action.
5A DISTRICT III
Timberline topped Skyview 2-0, Rocky Mountain edged Eagle 2-0 and Borah blanked Capital 3-0 in tournament matches.
GIRLS SOCCER
MIDDLETON 3, CALDWELL 0: The Vikings shut out the Cougars in a 4A District III Tournament match.
Addie McCallister scored two goals in the first half and Kelsey Severa added a goal.
In another match, Ridgevue defeated Columbia 4-2.
5A DISTRICT III
In tournament matches, Rocky Mountain handled Skyview 5-0, Timberline got past Kuna 2-0, Boise blanked Centennial 2-0 and Eagle slipped by Mountain View 1-0.