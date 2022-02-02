Sorry, an error occurred.
The Fresno State women’s basketball team topped Boise State 62-56 at ExtraMile Arena on Wednesday.
Trista Hull and Abby Muse each recorded a double double for Boise State (7-14 overall, 3-7 MW).
Muse had 12 points and a season high 15 rebounds and Hull had her first double double, scoring 11 and grabbing 10 rebounds. Dominique Leonidas had 11 points.
Boise State pulled within 50-48 but failed on back-to-back possessions to draw even or take the lead.
Over the final 3:21, Boise State was 0 for 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 35, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 33, OT: The Wolves held off the Grizzlies in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jake Anderson scored 10 points and had six rebounds to lead Timberline.
Drew Sauer led Rocky Mountain with 11 points and six rebounds.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 59, CAPITAL 40: The Mavericks got out to a 31-14 lead by halftime in the 5A SIC game.
Nate Ojukwu led Mountain View with 16 points six rebounds and four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 57, VALLIVUE 26: The Knights coasted to the win over the Falcons in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
RIDGEVUE 41, CALDWELL 25: The Warhawks topped the Cougars in a 4A SIC game.
COLUMBIA 44, NAMPA 28: The Wildcats held off the Bulldogs in a 4A SIC game.
Ellie Robertson led Columbia with 16 points.
