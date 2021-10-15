LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: BSU men finish 12th in Wisconsin By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Boise State men’s cross country team took 12th at the Nuttcombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday.The Broncos topped seven nationally ranked teams at the meet in Madison, Wisconsin.Boise State finished ahead of Butler, Iona, North Carolina, Portland, Southern Utah, Syracuse and Washington.MEN’S SOCCER YOTES FALL: Visiting Southern Oregon blanked College of Idaho 2-0 in a Cascade Conference match.The Yotes (6-3-1, 4-3-1) finished with just four shots on goal.Dario De Caro led the Broncos, finishing the 8,000-meter race in 23 minutes, 48.4 seconds to take 22nd. He was followed by fellow senior Logan Rees finished 38th (23:55.4).The Boise State women finished 24th. Olivia Johnson led the Broncos, taking 69th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bronco Team Wisconsin Sport Football Dario De Caro Cross Country Yotes Fall Meet Recommended for you Load comments