The Boise State volleyball team swept visiting Oregon State in a nonconference match Saturday.
The Broncos posted their ninth straight win 25-12, 25-17, 25-15.
Lauren Ohlinger, Kayly Pau and Makayla Hansen combined for 27 kills as the Broncos never trailed. Boise State hit .345 in all three sets before finishing the match at .474 - the fourth-highest hitting percentage in program history - while holding the Beavers to .147.
Senior setter Danielle Boss was named the Boise State Classic most valuable player. Pau, Hansen and Alyssa Wissinger were all named to the all-tournament team.
"I'm so proud of our entire roster," Boise State coach Shawn Garus said. "Everybody contributed because of how competitive practice is. That's the type of thing that winning teams do, they get after it with each other in the gym and they hold each other accountable. We didn't win this with just the people on the court getting kills, we won it with the whole team in our preparation everyday."
The Broncos improved to 11-1, tying the best start in program history.
Boss finished with 31 assists and had three kills and a team-high nine digs. Ohlinger led with 10 kills.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
YOTES WIN: College of Idaho capped a successful opening weekend, sweeping Warner Pacific on the road.
The Yotes (5-2, 2-0) were the aggressors, taking 21 shots to just four for Warner Pacific.
Megan Wilkinson, Lily Schlake and Alexa Rierson scored for the Yotes.
MEN'S SOCCER
YOTES FALL: Warner Pacific shut out College of Idaho 2-0 in a Cascade Conference match in Portland.
The Yotes (3-1, 1-1) kept things even for a half before Warner Pacific took over.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
BOISE 10, OWYHEE 0: Six different players scored and seven different players had assists as the Brave topped the Storm in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Daniel Hirai had a hat trick and Kye McAllister and Armani Castro each had two goals. Chase Kluksdal and Liam McLain each had two assists.
EAGLE 1, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: The Mustangs shut out the Mavericks in a 5A SIC match.
Colton Webb scored and Tyler Smith had an assist for Eagle.
GIRLS SOCCER
VALLIVUE 3, MIDDLETON: The Falcons (6-3, 6-1) leapfrogged the Vikings (5-3-3, 5-1-3) into first place in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
The Falcons outshot the Vikings 16-10 with goals from Alondra Osunu, Lisbeth Soto and Brianna Castenada.