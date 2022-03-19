Support Local Journalism


It was a solid opening weekend in Mountain West softball for Boise State.

Taylor Caudill came within an out of a shutout and Boise State defeated visiting Fresno State 4-2 on Saturday.

“Anytime you can win three games in a weekend you have to walk away happy,” Boise State coach Justin Shults said.

Caudill (8-3) took a 4-0 lead into the seventh inning and recorded two quick outs. But a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases and ended Caudill’s afternoon.

With the victory Boise State (23-5, 3-0) earned its first series sweep to begin conference play since 2018.

Boise State scored twice in the first inning on doubles by Kelsey Hall and Kelsey Lalor sandwiched around a Fresno State error. The Broncos added single runs in the fifth and sixth.

