The Boise girls basketball opened in fine fashion Friday.

The Brave topped visiting Lewiston 54-28 in a season opener.

VICTORY CHARTER 31, COMPASS CHARTER 18: The Vipers were too much for the Aviators in the season-opening game.

COLLEGE

CROSS COUNTRY

The Boise State men’s cross country team finished sixth while the women took eight at the NCAA West Regionals.

The men were led by Dario De Caro, who took eighth in a time of 29 minutes, 53.7 seconds in the 10k race. He battled from 19th to eighth after the 2.5-mile mark.

Olivia Johnson led the Boise State women in the 6k race. She finished in a time of 20:33.9 for 26th.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Oregon Tech handled College of Idaho 4-1 in the Cascade Conference Tournament final in Eugene, Oregon.

The Yotes (14-6) will now await the NAIA National Championship Selection Show on Monday to see if they advance.

Oregon Tech (17-2) found the net in the 56th minute and then scored in the 73rd minute to put it away.

Larissa Wegner scored the Yotes’ lone goal in the 80th minute.

HOCKEY

Four unanswered goals were too much for the Idaho Steelheads.

Rapid City topped the visiting Steelheads (5-5) 4-2.

