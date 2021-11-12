LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: Boise girls open with a win By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Nov 12, 2021 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Boise girls basketball opened in fine fashion Friday.The Brave topped visiting Lewiston 54-28 in a season opener.VICTORY CHARTER 31, COMPASS CHARTER 18: The Vipers were too much for the Aviators in the season-opening game.COLLEGECROSS COUNTRYThe Boise State men’s cross country team finished sixth while the women took eight at the NCAA West Regionals.The men were led by Dario De Caro, who took eighth in a time of 29 minutes, 53.7 seconds in the 10k race. He battled from 19th to eighth after the 2.5-mile mark.Olivia Johnson led the Boise State women in the 6k race. She finished in a time of 20:33.9 for 26th. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! WOMEN’S SOCCEROregon Tech handled College of Idaho 4-1 in the Cascade Conference Tournament final in Eugene, Oregon.The Yotes (14-6) will now await the NAIA National Championship Selection Show on Monday to see if they advance.Oregon Tech (17-2) found the net in the 56th minute and then scored in the 73rd minute to put it away.Larissa Wegner scored the Yotes’ lone goal in the 80th minute.HOCKEYFour unanswered goals were too much for the Idaho Steelheads.Rapid City topped the visiting Steelheads (5-5) 4-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Tech Yotes Cross Country Boise Sport Dario De Caro Woman Olivia Johnson Recommended for you Load comments