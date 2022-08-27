Subscribe
Two weeks into the season and the Boise High football team is 2-0.
The Brave held off Ridgevue 17-14 in a nonleague game in Nampa on Saturday afternoon.
The teams played to a scoreless tie by halftime. In the third quarter, Boise got on the board field when quarterback Cooper Smith hit Marco Rosellini deep on a 47-yard touchdown connection.
The Brave took a 14-0 lead when Cooper connected with Joseph Curtis on a 62-yard score.
Ridgevue, playing in its season opener, scored when quarterback Dom Scmittel hit Mitchell Basterecchea from 17 yards out.
The Warhawks' Jaxon Bauscher scored on a 61-yard pass from Grayson Heil.
Boise placekicker Ryan Hughes provided the game winner on a 40-yard field goal.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Boise boys and girls teams won titles at the season-opening Jimmy Driscoll Invitational hosted by Bishop Kelly.
The Boise boys finished with 66 points, three better than Mountain View.
In the girls, Boise had an impressive 39 points, beating runner-up Mountain View by 27 points.
Samuel Fish of Vallivue won the boys race, finishing in 16 minutes, six seconds. Ian Stockett of Victory Charter took second (16:17.3).
Allie Bruce led the Boise girls, winning in 19:03.2. Rilyn Stevens of Mountain View took second (19:25.1).
BOYS SOCCER
TIMBERLINE 5, HIGHLAND 0: The Wolves had no difficulty in the nonleague win over the visiting Rams.
Zach Taylor led the way with two goals while Mathis Spanneut, Quintin Boggs and Jeremiah Moreno each scored.
CALDWELL 4, EAGLE 1: The Cougars got out to a 3-0 lead in the nonleague match.
Fabian Arguello had a hat trick for Caldwell and Sam Yeakley had a goal. Yahir Esquivel had three assists.
Logan Monsen scored and Lucas Boockholdt had the assist for Eagle (2-2).
BOISE 6, MADISON 0: The Brave cruised past the visiting Bobcats in a nonleague match.
Kye McAllister and Ves Rider each had two goals.
GIRLS SOCCER
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 8, MADISON 0: The Grizzlies got untracked in a big way in the nonleague match.
Campbell Wilson led with five goals, Kaitlyn Slocum had a goal and two assists, Andi Hilton had a goal and Ari Siwek had two assists.
COLLEGE
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Despite outshooting Holy Names, Northwest Nazarene was shutout 2-0 in a neutral-site match in Hayward, California.
The Nighthawks outshot Holy Names 14-4.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.