There was a time that summer in Idaho meant Legion baseball. Period.
While family vacations were always an obstacle to overcome, there was little competition for young boys wanting to play “America’s game” beyond little league.
That has changed. Almost every sport, regardless of its traditional season, has some summer version of itself that has found ways to intertwine or in some cases disrupt youth baseball.
Joe Jones has been coaching baseball long enough to remember the dominant position baseball used to have. He also is still engaged in the current baseball atmosphere this summer directing Emmett’s Legion Baseball in the A league.
“It is a challenge, finding a consistent roster and even confirming a hard schedule,” Jones said. “Every sport seems to have a summer camp, there are tons of other activities for kids in this community like 4-H and rodeo, and many of the kids have a summer job. Lots of moving parts.”
An example of that came into play on Saturday when Emmett was hosting Nampa in a doubleheader at Daniels Field. One of Emmett’s top pitchers, Stevie Howe, missed the first game while attending a football camp in Nampa. He then raced back to Emmett in time to hit an inside the park home run and pitch the final four innings of an 8-6 win over the Braves.
It’s a hectic pace for the athlete and their families, but one that is becoming the norm.
“The evolution of club teams in all sports — including baseball — is pushing the traditional seasons around,” Jones said. “We have a couple of our kids playing club baseball, club basketball, and a series of football camps in the coming weeks. That means they won’t always be available for every game. That just means next man up and more opportunities for those who want to play.”
Jones also sees a lot of schools basically forming their own club teams for summer baseball play — essentially making their school team season a year-round experience. The emphasis on competitive play and trying to get more kids ready to play at another level, and at the same time attracting more financial resources seems to be a common thread.
For summer baseball in Emmett, however, Little League and Legion ball remain the standards — for now.
The Little League in Emmett wrapped up is season a couple weeks ago and is now fielding two youth teams — “All Stars” — in valley wide competition for the next month at the U12 and U10 levels. They will participate in tournaments most every weekend and rarely play at home.
The older kids are combining to form the Legion A and Legion Junior teams. They do have schedules of around 25 games that will be fairly evenly split between home and road games.
Emmett has actually fielded an A Legion team for the last few years as they have had few seniors or recent graduates to form an AA Legion team. For Jones that means he is working with the very kids that will be the core of his Emmett High teams for the next few years.
“We really only have a small handful of incoming seniors,” Jones said. “They are a nice nucleus but our depth is in the younger classes.”
That means there is a lot of learning and maturing to do — something that Jones feels Legion ball is ideal for.
“Kids learn a lot of different positions when we are changing lineups to meet the player availability on a particular day,” Jones said. “That may not be ideal to always field your sharpest team but it certainly provides experience that otherwise might never occur for some of the individual athletes. Who knows, we might find some pitchers that didn’t know they could pitch coming in.”
So far the Huskies are showing themselves to not only be versatile but very competitive. Through the first week of the season, the A Legion Huskies are 4-1.
They opened the year with a pair of wins over Fruitland, 6-5, 9-8, each with walkoff runs in the bottom of the seventh or eighth innings respectively. They then pasted Parma 9-2. Saturday they saw the opener against Nampa get away from them after being tied 5-5 until a late Braves rally made it 12-5. In the second game the Huskies jumped out to an 5-2 lead only to see Nampa rally to tie the game at 6-all in the top of the sixth. A two-run Emmett bottom of that frame regained the lead and the Huskies escaped with an 8-6 win.
They have yet to be at full roster strength for a game, and may never meet that status this season. But that’s the way Legion ball is played in the current environment and the Huskies are adapting well.