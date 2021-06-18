Delaney Keith of Skyview High School has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Idaho Softball Player of the Year.
Keith is the first Gatorade Idaho Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Skyview.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Keith as Idaho’s best high school softball player.
The 5-foot-8 junior shortstop led the Hawks to a 23-8 record and the 5A state championship this past season. Keith posted a .670 batting average with 19 home runs, 77 runs batted in, 64 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and a 2.080 OPS. The Southern Idaho Conference Co-Player of the Year, she led the state in home runs and RBIs and struck out only four times in 122 plate appearances.
“Delaney Keith is definitely a game-changer for Skyview,” said Eric Zinn, head coach at Borah High. “She is one of the most electric players in the state. She’s a fun player to watch as a fan, but speaking as a coach, she is very difficult to deal with.”
An accomplished saxophonist in her high school band, Keith has volunteered locally as a peer tutor and as a youth softball and basketball coach.
Keith has maintained a 3.84 GPA in the classroom. She has made an oral commitment to play softball on scholarship at Coastal Carolina University beginning in the fall of 2022.