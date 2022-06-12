Four hours of beauty, talent and personalities filled the Emmett Middle School auditorium on Saturday for the 2022 Junior Miss Cherry Festival Pageants. The event was split into two segments this year so that the younger contestants could go through their pageant routines and then possibly go home before the older contestants took to the stage.
Forty young ladies entered this year’s competitions.
According to pageant directors Sydney Evans and Rikki Hamley, “this pageant is to help young ladies gain confidence and having their moment to shine. We have a range of girls who do this pageant just for fun. As it has been a tradition for many years, some of their moms competed in this very pageant. For more seasoned pageant girls they will use this as a practice for bigger national pageants. It’s really amazing to see these girls, even newcomers really blossom over pageant week. “
Each age bracket competition included interviews, group activities, and modeling summer dress and party dress choices.
2022 Junior Miss Cherry Festival winners
3-4 year-olds
Queen: Mia Henderson
Princess: Jocelynn Vickery
Dutchess: Bree Welch
Countess Emma Bridges
Personality Winner : Bella Buckley
5-7 year-olds
Queen: London Sayers
Princess: Mackenli Jensen
Dutchess: Scarlett McGrath
Countess: Braelynn Vickery
Personality Winner: Mackenli Jensen
3-6 year-olds
Spirit of Pageantry: Effie Rice
7-8 year-olds
Queen: Olivia Scott
Princess: Kenlee Rogers
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!