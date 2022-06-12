Support Local Journalism


Four hours of beauty, talent and personalities filled the Emmett Middle School auditorium on Saturday for the 2022 Junior Miss Cherry Festival Pageants. The event was split into two segments this year so that the younger contestants could go through their pageant routines and then possibly go home before the older contestants took to the stage.

Forty young ladies entered this year’s competitions.

According to pageant directors Sydney Evans and Rikki Hamley, “this pageant is to help young ladies gain confidence and having their moment to shine. We have a range of girls who do this pageant just for fun. As it has been a tradition for many years, some of their moms competed in this very pageant. For more seasoned pageant girls they will use this as a practice for bigger national pageants. It’s really amazing to see these girls, even newcomers really blossom over pageant week. “

Each age bracket competition included interviews, group activities, and modeling summer dress and party dress choices.

2022 Junior Miss Cherry Festival winners

3-4 year-olds

Queen: Mia Henderson

Princess: Jocelynn Vickery

Dutchess: Bree Welch

Countess Emma Bridges

Personality Winner : Bella Buckley

5-7 year-olds

Queen: London Sayers

Princess: Mackenli Jensen

Dutchess: Scarlett McGrath

Countess: Braelynn Vickery

Personality Winner: Mackenli Jensen

3-6 year-olds

Spirit of Pageantry: Effie Rice

7-8 year-olds

Queen: Olivia Scott

Princess: Kenlee Rogers

Dutchess: Ella Lacey

Countess: KayLea Bako

Personality Winner: Madison Buckley

9-11 year-olds

Queen: Adelynn Carrell

Princess: Annika Weber

Dutchess: Olivia Andregg

Countess: Olivia Felsch

Personality Winner: Kelcee Rogers

12-15 year-olds

Queen: Brooklynn Williams

Princess: Adeline McGrath

Dutchess: Kaydee Rogers

Countess: Teagan Hinsz

Personality Winner: Brooklynn Williams

7-15 year-olds

Spirit of Pageantry: Campbell Pinther

Jr. Miss Community Spirit

Queen: Vilate Wilson

2nd Place: Ella Lacy

3rd Place: Kelsey Dooms

