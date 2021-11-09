The entrance to the Trailblazing Women exhibit at the Idaho State Museum. An upcoming event for Native American Heritage month features one of the Trailblazing Women, jazz musician and Coeur d’Alene Mildred Bailey, in a documentary on Indigenous influence on American music, “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World.”
The Idaho State Museum announced in a press release it is inviting the public to commemorate National Native American Heritage Month in November. The month-long observance honors the traditions and celebrates the contributions of Native Americans. The museum will be holding events in-person and virtually throughout the month.
Nov. 10: 6 – 6:30 pm — History Happy Hour. A free virtual program through Zoom. November’s program features a discussion with Coeur d’Alene Tribal members Leanne Campbell and CarylDene Swan on the importance of storytelling and the arts from a tribal perspective.
Nov. 13: noon — 3 p.m. — Family Second Saturday. A recurring on-site program included with general admission. November’s program will cover the importance of oral traditions, storytelling, and creating community through crafts and interactive activities. Pre-registration not required.
Nov. 18: 6 – 8 p.m. — “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” documentary screening. The film tells the story of Indigenous influence on American music and features Mildred Bailey, Coeur d’Alene tribal member and influential jazz musician, who is also featured in the Trailblazing Women of Idaho exhibition at the museum. $8 and includes access to museum exhibits, a cash-only bar, and concessions for purchase. Doors open at 5 pm.
Now Through April 18: Tribal Lesson Plan Contest. The Idaho State Museum has partnered with the Office of Indian Education to host a Tribal Lesson Plan Contest. Open to all public and private educators statewide. Focuses on the five federally recognized tribes of Idaho. Winners will be recognized at an evening reception during the Indian Education Summit in June 2022.
Native American Heritage Month programming at the Idaho State Museum is for all ages. You can learn more at history.idaho.gov/events.