Judging by the coaches' preseason predictions, first-year Idaho football coach Jason Eck finds himself in the middle of a rebuilding job.
That's to be expected to some extent with a transition.
Idaho is seeking its first winning season in its return to the Big Sky since 1996 when a streak of 15 straight winning seasons in the conference was snapped.
Judging by Eck's energy, though, he's got his gloves on and boots pulled up, ready to work.
Respect isn't going to be given. It must be earned.
"We've got to prove it," Eck said recently in a phone interview. "We've got to show what we can earn on the field."
While Idaho has made considerable progress since fall camp began, the Vandals have much work left to do.
"We're allowed to have 25. The (ones) we have left, we need to use everyone. We're still a work in progress. We need to make a big jump before we go play."
There are position battles all over the field. One of the battles that many have been watching is at quarterback.
Eck has called it a four-person battle during the first half of camp. In the fray have been redshirt freshman Gevani McCoy, redshirt junior J'Bore Gibbs, redshirt freshman C.J. Jordan and true freshman Jake Layne.
As the Vandals' season opener at Washington State approaches, Eck hoped to have it down to two so the practice time with the starters wouldn't be as split up.
"It's been a back-and-forth battle," Eck said. "We're hoping competition makes everybody better."
McCoy and Jordan were the top two quarterbacks out of spring. Then Gibbs followed Eck from South Dakota State and he's made things interesting.
"It's been a case of one guy pulling ahead one day and the others rising the next day," Eck said. "It's going to make a tough decision on us. I don't think we can have a four-man competition right up to our opener. We'd love to have one guy separate. But there's a possibility of shared minutes."
Most of the offensive line will be made up of veterans. Sixth-year senior Logan Floyd (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) leads the group. Eck is especially high on the youngest lineman in the starting five, center Elijah Sanchez, a 6-4, 285 sophomore from Palm Springs, California.
"He's doing a great job," Eck said. "He's playing at a really high level."
The Vandals have depth at running back. It's a position that will be counted on to carry some load. Rocky Mountain grad Nick Romano, a junior who made an impression right away as a true freshman, sits fourth in the depth chart. But Eck said he will have an impact.
"He's doing a nice job," Eck said. "He's going to have a big impact on our special teams."
Eck is really high on his defense. There's distinguishable depth across the board.
"They're coming along well," Eck said. "We have a lot of depth on the defensive line. We want to play a lot of bodies there to keep them fresh."
The real gauge of how much Idaho has improved won't be seen until the season opener. But Eck is looking forward to what's ahead.