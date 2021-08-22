Emmett was thought to be a dark-horse at best last season before the Southern Idaho Conference season began. Just making the 4A State playoffs was the primary goal and thought by many to be a stretch.
The Huskies proved the naysayers wrong in a big way. They not only made the playoffs, they won their first ever Southern Idaho Conference 4A Championship, and advanced to the State 4A Championship game before falling to perennial football power Skyline of Idaho Falls, 42-22.
Many called it a “magical season.” Apparently they believe it was a fluke, a case of the stars aligning in an already bizarre year. That disrespect from the outside appears to remain hanging around the Emmett program like wildfire smoke in an Idaho summer.
“I don’t think it was magical,” coach Rich Hargitt says. “Certainly there were a lot of things that came together – there always have to be for a championship run. But it wasn’t smoke and mirrors. The kids worked hard and they earned it. They fought through adversity and with the exception of a single point loss in the middle of the season we had an undefeated league run in our grasps.”
At the same time, Hargitt also sees where pre-season prognosticators may not be giving the Huskies much respect heading into this season.
“It’s true, we graduated a ton of senior talent. The entire line on both sides of the ball is gone, and I think that has a lot to do with how we are being looked at going into the season,” he said. “What they don’t take into account is how much experience their replacements got last year and I don’t think we will have as much of a drop off as many expect. The performance of the lines will be a key factor for us but I am not afraid to put these young men out there.”
After a Jamboree performance against Fruitland and Columbia on Friday, Hargitt was even more committed to the men he has in the trenches.
“Our kids are football smart and they work hard. They adapted well in the early going and pretty much had control as the evening progressed. It was a good “first blood,” Hargitt said of the opportunity to tee-off on someone other than a teammate.
The biggest returning force for this year’s Huskies may be simply the experiences of last season.
“What happened last year is last year,” Hargitt said. “It really means nothing for this year as we have to still put it on the field every game. I do believe, however, that the carryover is that the kids know how to win. We won high scoring games. We won defensive battles. We had some nailbiters. They learned they were never out of it.”
Emmett actually trailed most of its games at halftime before taking control in the second half.
While only three starters return on the offense – they are pretty key.
Calling signals for the third straight season is returning 4A State Player of the Year Caden Young. Young injured his shoulder in the fourth game of the season last year and while his throwing repertoire was limited the rest of the way, his run option became deadly. The 6-3 back has already received a scholarship offer from the University of Idaho and attention from many other schools.
His 3,427 total offensive yards and 37 touchdowns would make anyone take notice.
Shoulder surgery in January appears to have not only healed but his arm is perhaps stronger than it has ever been. Going deep and hitting the hard quick-hitter over the middle may be back in the playbook. His allusive scramble ability appears to remain sharp.
He will have the luxury of having two returning starting receivers in Caseyn Pearson and Tanner Wilkerson. Both have the ability to make big plays after the catch. Add to that receiving corp senior Austin Williams.
Gone from the offense will be the power running game of SIC Offensive Player of the Year Westyn Smith. Smith is in Bethany Oklahoma with Southern Nazarene University this fall but his relief from a year ago, Jeffrey Lockett, is more than a fill-in. Lockett has many of Smith’s moves plus a little more speed and shiftiness at the line of scrimmage.
Another weapon added to the arsenal is 6-4 sophomore tight-end Cristian Sanchez. He won’t always be tucked inside – he has the speed to split wide and be a nightmare of smaller corners.
While the line will be new – they won’t be inexperienced. Gannon Roeper put in a lot of time last year at offensive center and will anchor a senior laden crew.
Pearson and Lockett are two-way players – both receiving All-Conference honors last year as a safety and linebacker respectively. Hargitt hopes to hold Lockett for the offense as much as possible this year and has a number of candidates to fill the linebacking unit.
While Hargitt is committed that this team is playoff worthy – how far they can go is yet to be seen.
“There is not doubt that Bishop Kelly is loaded – like always,” Hargitt said. The media has them number-two in the State behind defending champion Skyline and with a ton of seniors that’s to be expected. We stole one from them early last year with a remarkable second half. They will be out for revenge against us this year I am sure.”
Middleton, with a returning quarterback and experienced receiving group, is likely to put up a lot of points. They are picked second in the pre-season poll and determined to excel beyond their early playoff exit a year ago.
Vallivue, Emmett, and Nampa are considered the next echelon in pre-season voting and certainly their recent history on the field indicates they will have close games again. A late touchdown strike gave Nampa the one-point win over the Huskies last year in Emmett.
Four teams from the SIC are assured state playoff berths. More could make it in as a wildcard as fifth place Middleton did last year.
Hargitt says don’t ignore the other three schools either. Columbia gave Emmett one of its toughest games of the season a year ago and return a lot of young talent that got valuable experience. Ridgevue and Caldwell can surprise anyone on a given night.
That surprise factor is what makes the SIC the most competitive conference – at any level – in the State. Last season was the first time in five years that three SIC teams were not in the final four.
Hargitt says last year took a few breaks going the right direction to make the run to the title game possible.
“There is always a little luck there,” he said. “The goal line fumble in the playoffs against Blackfoot, a late score here or there, a missed or made kick, it all adds up and it takes hard work to be able to capitalize on that.”
He does believe that getting the homefield advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs was a windfall.
“You don’t win State without being seeded high and playing mostly at home,” Hargitt contends.
The record bears out the claim. A road win in the 4A playoffs is rare. Multiples in the same post-season is unheard of.
That means a repeat of 2020 is going to likely require no worse than a second place conference finish. Perhaps the Huskies catch a break in this year’s rotating schedule. BK , Middleton and Vallivue all come to Emmett. Five of the nine games this season will be at home, four of the seven SIC contents. Trips to Nampa, Columbia and Ridgevue await.
Action gets underway in a non-conference challenge with 5A SIC Boise this Friday. The Brave come to Emmett on the heals of a three-game win streak that concluded their short season last fall. It’s the longest Boise win streak in more than a decade and was done with a very young team that is almost entirely back this year.
Kick off at Huskie Stadium is 7 p.m.
The following week Emmett will travel to take on old SRV rival Weiser in its only other non-conference action. League action will open Sept. 10 when Bishop Kelly comes to town.