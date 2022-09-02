...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Emmett middleblocker Alzbeta Snohova (10) gets ready to power a return to Ridgevue defenders in SIC action in Nampa last week.
The Emmett junior varsity broke open a defensive battle in the second half Thursday evening to beat Fruitland 14-6. Kenyan Carter scored twice in the second half on short runs to build a 14-0 lead. Fruitland got on the board with two minutes to play.
The JV remain undefeated on the young season. They opened with a 34-24 win over the Blackfoot JV on Aug. 26
Freshman football continues to roll
So far there is no questions about the EHS freshman football team's office. After a 54-3 win over Blackfoot on the opening week, the Huskies traveled to Columbia and came away with a 44-6 win against their first Southern Idaho Conference foe of the year.
Varsity heading to Oregon for Idaho matchup
It's a home game a long ways from home. Friday the Huskies will take on Lake City of Coeur d'Alene at a neutral site, in Baker, Oregon. The 4 p.m. PDT kick-off will be on a dog's field, however, as Baker are the Bulldogs. The 5A Lake City team was 0-2 going into action this week while the Huskies were looking to breakthrough to the win column at Fruitland last Friday. The game in Oregon will be available on Idahosports.com webcast at approximately 5 p.m. MDT. on Sept. 9.
Volleyball breaking in new lineups with tournament ahead
The Emmett volleyball team opened Southern Idaho Conference play last Tuesday against Ridgevue, on the road. The Huskies fell in three sets to the Warhawks.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Emmett will step away from area play this weekend when they travel to Idaho Falls for the Triple Threat Tournament at Thunder Ridge High School.
Soccer teams finding SIC play a challenge
Both EHS boys and girls soccer teams returned few starters from a year ago and that has been a factor in early games against conference opponents with veteran returnees.
The EHS girls are struggling to score, being shutout in their first three SIC games, 0-2 against Columbia, and 0-9 against each Ridgevue and Bishop Kelly.
The boys have been able to find the net but not enough times in perhaps the strongest 4A boys soccer conference in the state. EHS fell 2-9 to Columbia, 1-8 to Ridgevue and 1-12 to Bishop Kelly. They lost a 1-3 decision to Fruitland in a non-conference game.
Cross Country gathering steam
A trio of EHS girls finished in the top 14 at the Junior Varsity race at Caldwell on Thursday. Freshman Addie Zidek led the way, finishing ninth in a time of 24:06.24. Annie Kunka finished 11th and Leyna Winegar was 14th.
Junior Lowell Bacon led Emmett boys with a time of 20:58.25 over the 5,000 meter course.