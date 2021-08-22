We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
When Emmett High takes the field Friday at 7 p.m. against visiting Boise High the Huskies will be paying homage to Emmett history and to law enforcement.
The Black Out for the Blue encourages fans to wear black. The black uniforms with Blue Huskies emblazoned across the front follow a national collegiate trend for an alternative uniform. It will also be paired with a blue helmet displaying "The Ville" insignia.
"The Ville" is referencing Emmett's roots as Emmettville, the name originally given to the settlement along the Payette River. The 'ville was eventually dropped and the City of Emmett was incorporated in 1900.
The new black jerseys are an alternative uniform option to go with the more standard blue home and white road jerseys. It provides the team several combination options during the year - a collegiate trend set by the University of Oregon which claims over 100 uniform combinations for its football team.