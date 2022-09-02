Ashley Holt

EHS Athletic Director 

There is a new face leading the athletic programs at Emmett High School this fall. Ashley Holt took over the Athletic Director position Aug. 1 and has hit the ground running with the kickoff of the fall seasons in six sports. 

With nearly 300 athletes currently competing at all levels of the high school programs EHS has a lot of activities to direct. 

