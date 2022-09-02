...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
There is a new face leading the athletic programs at Emmett High School this fall. Ashley Holt took over the Athletic Director position Aug. 1 and has hit the ground running with the kickoff of the fall seasons in six sports.
With nearly 300 athletes currently competing at all levels of the high school programs EHS has a lot of activities to direct.
Holt comes to Emmett from Boise High School where she had been a volleyball coach for several years, ranging from middle school to high school varsity. She has made the career move to sports management and has not done so blindly.
A Fruitland High graduate, Holt played multiple sports for the Grizzlies before college and then starting her coaching career at the age of 18. She has always had an eye on the sports management side - her mother Beth Holt, coached and was the Athletic Director at Fruitland until a couple of years ago when she took on the AD position at Eagle High.
"It's sort of in the blood," says Holt. "I'm loving it. It certainly is a busy and at time chaotic job, but I love it."
Besides managing the day to day relations with players, coaches and parents, the athletic director also has the responsibilities of event set up, oversight, and take down. Perhaps the most difficult job is scheduling, or rescheduling games when events like weather force cancellations or postponements.
Holt is also the manager of facility improvements currently underway at EHS. One of her first challenges has been "the supply chain" issues that most of business world is experiencing. She is hopeful that parts to complete the replacement of bleachers in the gymnasium will appear soon. They were scheduled to be completed in July but the first few home volleyball matches have been swapped for away games as the final components delivery has been delayed. The old bleachers were removed and the floor refinished this summer in anticipation of the new bleachers arrival.