Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie presented Landon Helms with a Community Gem Award at the July 12 City Council Meeting.

When Landon Helms leads a three-person team from Emmett to the USATF National Junior Olympics this week in Sacramento, Calif., he will do so with an additional symbol of support on a shelf back home.

Tuesday, July 12, Helms was presented with a Community Gem Award by Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie in front of the Emmett City Council. The Mayor and Council added a standing ovation to the two-time national pole vault and one-time national decathlon champion for his current achievements and representation of the community on a national stage.

