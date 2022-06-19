Landon Helms is certainly an athlete that goes beyond his pole vault specialty. At this year’s Idaho High School track and field championships he won four events in as many tries.
On Friday, Helms took it to another level. He won four individual events, set six new personal best marks and won the NIKE Outdoor Nationals decathlon title. It was only the second attempt in his lifetime to compete in the ten designated events that comprise the Olympic decathlon competition that traditionally determines “the World’s Greatest Athlete.”
And if that wasn’t enough, he nearly also claimed the NIKE Outdoor Nationals pole vault championship as well on Sunday.
Competing at legendary Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, Helms jumped out to the point lead early in the decathlon and was never challenged. Five events are held on each of consecutive days.
Helms opened competition, winning the 100 meter dash in a personal record time of 11.09. He completed the opening day with a PR in the 400 meter run, making the circuit in 50.87.
Friday was all Landon’s. The three-time Idaho 110 meter hurdle champion had no problem besting the field in that event in a time of 13.67. He followed that with a personal best 139’9” to win the discus and cleared 17’3/4” in the pole vault for his fourth win and plenty of breathing room heading to the final two events. He added another PR the javelin and the final individual PR in the grueling conclusion to the two-days of competition with a 5:04.86 in the 1,500 meters.
While winning individual events carry some bragging rights, the decathlon is totally determined by an internationally point system based on your time or distance. Helms’ only other entry in the event saw him place second at the USTAF Region 11 meet a year ago, with 6,286 points. This past weekend he accumulated 7,051 points — far outdistancing a runner-up pair hailing from New Jersey and Tennessee, each with 6,741 points.
Sunday he nearly picked off another title. Helms was one of four athletes to clear 16’8” in the pole vault and when none of the four were able to clear 17’ in three attempts, placings were decided on previous number of misses. Helms officially placed second to Beau Domingue of Hammond, Louisiana.
While Helms was taking his game on the road, at home on Sunday, the Idaho Press named him the Overall Male Athlete of the year for Treasure Valley high school athletes in its annual Sports Stars publication.
The National title and the local award all in one weekend puts a conclusion to Helm’s high school career that culminates some frustrating bumps in the road.
As reported by the Idaho Press, Helms refers to this year as his redemption year:
After three years of different things going wrong at the absolute worst times, everything came together this season, as Helms won four state titles at the 4A Track and Field Championships. Not only that, the Emmett senior did it in style.
Helms set records and made himself one of the nation’s top athletes in multiple events as he won state titles in the pole vault, long jump, 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles.
“I’ve just been telling everyone senior year is my redemption year,” Helms said after winning the 300-meter hurdles, his fourth title of the two-day meet. “I’m just beyond blessed.”
For his perseverance in winning four state titles, and the style in which he accomplished it, Helms is the Idaho Press’ Boys Overall Athlete of the Year.
Helms, who entered his final state meet with four state titles in his career, took the first title in long jump. He qualified for that event with an at-large bid following a seventh-place finish at districts. But at state he jumped a personal-best 23 feet, 1 inch, beating the rest of the field by more than a foot. He hit a bit of disappointment in pole vault, having to go up against a headwind. The 15-0 he cleared was a long way from what he was aiming for, but again, he beat the field by a foot.
Helms also had a personal best in the pole vault of 17-2 at a home meet earlier in the season, which ranked as the fifth-best mark in the country during the high school season.
Helms started his second day at state by setting an all-classification state meet record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 13.69 seconds. That time once again put Helms on the national leaderboard in a tie for eighth for the fastest wind-legal time in the event this season.
His final event was the 300 hurdles, the event that he blacked out in during the 2021 state preliminaries, failing to qualify for the finals. Helms said that his lack of hydration was responsible for the blackout and vowed not to make the same mistake again.
He ended up winning it with a time of 38.15 seconds.
Helms, who is signed to compete at Texas A&M next year, finished his prep career with eight state titles, a number which could have been even higher if not for the COVID-19 canceled year in 2020.
“I always like to set my goals to what I think are out of reach,” Helms said. “And then when I reach them, it’s such a good feeling. I always feel if you don’t set your goals to what you think are out of reach, then you’re not really going to push yourself enough.”
While Landon’s great love is the pole vault, and the skill for which he was so heavily recruited by numerous Division 1 programs, you have to wonder if that itch to push himself further might show up in College Station, Texas this fall. The marks set by Helms last week in Eugene, in both the decathlon and the pole vault, would have placed him in the top 20 at the NCAA championships on that same field a week ago.
Ultimately he has an Olympic dream. Looks like he may have broadened the horizon on that dream this week.