I wouldn't be very neighborly if I didn't go check out the biggest game in town, right?
So Saturday afternoon I visited Simplot Stadium to watch the Yotes of College of Idaho. Because I work most Saturdays, I hadn't had a chance to watch College of Idaho play football since I bought a home in Caldwell three years ago.
I'm pinching myself now for not making the trek to Simplot sooner. I had a wonderful time. Unfortunately I can't say the same for the Yotes. Despite getting out to a fast start, College of Idaho watched a lead evaporate into a 33-30 loss.
One conference loss, though, shouldn't derail the Yotes. It's highly unlikely that the Frontier Conference champion will go through league unscathed.
If you're a Caldwell resident – or live anywhere in the Treasure Valley and enjoy small college football – you need to take a Saturday afternoon and visit Simplot.
What coach Mike Moroski has built since the program returned in 2014 will continue to fare well. What the Yotes did two years ago by finishing 11-1 and continued last spring should spill over to this fall.
Whichever team comes out of the Frontier and into the playoffs should fare well. The conference has developed a reputation as a football factory in NAIA.
But I didn't go to Simplot so much to see the football. Sure I was curious to see how good the Yotes are this season – and they'll be in the mix come season's end – but I went for the experience.
I was told by the family that runs the beer garden, which is located just a couple of feet from the west end zone, that some of their regulars come out just for a beer, not so much the football.
Sure enough, the beer garden must have had as many as 100 people milling around at different points of the game. And there were still some diehards along the fence even after they stopped serving beer at the end of the third quarter.
The majority of the announced crowd of 4,305 stayed to the end. Certainly the game's suspense kept most in their seats.
As soon as I walked into the gate, I bought a jumbo hot dog, popcorn and Pepsi and made the long trek up the cement bleaches to the press box. I spent the first half with our beat writer, John Wustrow.
I spent the second half roaming the Yotes' sideline. And I kept track of how many trains whistled by; three by my count.
It was a Chamber of Commerce day – a golf friendly 75 degrees at kickoff. It warmed up eight degrees by the fourth quarter, and it's a good thing the Yotes kept some wet towels in buckets with ice for players who were struggling with the heat.
It was Moroski's 64th birthday Saturday. A tough loss wasn't the way he wanted to celebrate.
During the early moments of the game, I noticed three of the referees were friends of mine from my days in Coeur d'Alene. The white hat was retired First District Magistrate Bob Burton – I didn't know him from personal experience in his courtroom, but from spending 18 months on the judicial beat – the head linesman was a former North Idaho College basketball standout that I covered back in the day, Casey Irgens, and the linesman was Jesse Lenz, head softball coach at Lake City. I covered Lenz when he was an offensive lineman at Coeur d'Alene High and I threw him out of one or two men's city softball games in my 33 years as an umpire.
Six of the seven-man officiating crew were from North Idaho and the seventh was from nearby Spokane. They enjoy officiating games at Simplot because of the atmosphere and support of the home team.
Saturday was their lone visit this season to Caldwell. They'll see the Yotes again on the road.
The Yotes almost pulled off a last-minute victory. Taking the ball at their 2-yard line after a mismanaged punt return, they marched up the field to the Rocky Mountain 26. But two straight incomplete passes forced a 38-yard field goal attempt, which was blocked.
College of Idaho has a bye this week before returning for another home game Sept. 18 against Southern Oregon.
The Yotes deserve as much if not more support as was shown Saturday. The difference between NCAA Division I and NAIA football is measurable no doubt. But the atmosphere at Simplot Stadium can't be topped.
I'll be back, and hopefully it won't take three years.