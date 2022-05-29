A talented young artist from Boise took top honors at this year’s Idaho State Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest.
Ayla Kaltenecker, a student at Capital High School in Boise, won with an acrylic painting of a male common goldeneye. The 15-year-old’s original art piece traveled to Washington D.C. to compete in the National Junior Duck Stamp Competition.
The Junior Duck Stamp program began in 1989 as an extension of the Migratory Bird Conservation and Hunting Stamp, commonly known as the Duck Stamp. The first national Junior Duck Stamp art contest was held in 1993. The stamp encourages students to explore their natural world, participate in outdoor recreation activities, and learn wildlife management principles. All Idaho K-12 students can participate in this annual contest.
The contest is the culmination of the Junior Duck Stamp educational program. After studying waterfowl anatomy and habitat, students may express their newfound knowledge by drawing, painting or sketching a picture of an eligible North American waterfowl species.
Because students express themselves best in different formats, the conservation message contest gives them an opportunity to use the written word to express their knowledge. Students from across the United States submit their artwork to their state, territory or district competition.
The “Best of Show” from each competition is submitted to the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest, where a panel of judges will select one image to become the next Junior Duck Stamp.
Other local winners include K-3 first place winner Olivia Fischer, Sacred Heart School, Boise; grades 4-6 first place winner Matthew Horn, Sacred Heart School, Boise; and grades 7-9 first place winner Alexa Churchman, North Junior High, Boise.